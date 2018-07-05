Injury Updates On Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura

As we reported earlier this week, Bray Wyatt suffered injuries after a head-on car collision that forced him to miss this week’s episode of RAW. According to Dave Meltzer (via SportsKeeda), Wyatt is expected to be back in the ring for Extreme Rules, where he will team with Matt Hardy against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. That PPV is on July 15.

Meltzer said: “Bray Wyatt, they (WWE) also expect on the (Extreme Rules) PPV. He’s in the (RAW) Tag Team Championship Match with Matt Hardy against Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel. I don’t think he (Wyatt) is gonna make the house shows this weekend. But they’re hopeful for him. He’s meeting with the doctor on Friday, which means they’re hopeful for him on Monday at (RAW).”

Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura, who was bitten by a dog a couple of weeks ago, is expected to be back for the same PPV. Meltzer said (via SportsKeeda again): “(Shinsuke) Nakamura, you know, they (WWE) announced him for the pay-per-view. He’s not (medically) cleared right now.”“Nakamura I think is going to be meeting with the doctor on Monday. So he could be cleared as soon as Monday. And they (WWE) expect him on the (Extreme Rules) pay-per-view.“