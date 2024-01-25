wrestling / News

International Title #1 Contender’s Match & More Set For AEW Rampage

January 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 1-26-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a Freshly Squeezed Four-Way for a shot at the International Title and more for this week’s Rampage. The company announced the following matches on Wednesday’s Dynamite for this week’s Rampage episode, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Freshly Squeezed Fatal Four-Way International Title #1 Contender’s Match: Komander vs. Kip Sabian vs. The Butcher vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo
* Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty
* Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho

