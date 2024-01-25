wrestling / News
International Title #1 Contender’s Match & More Set For AEW Rampage
January 24, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a Freshly Squeezed Four-Way for a shot at the International Title and more for this week’s Rampage. The company announced the following matches on Wednesday’s Dynamite for this week’s Rampage episode, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Freshly Squeezed Fatal Four-Way International Title #1 Contender’s Match: Komander vs. Kip Sabian vs. The Butcher vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo
* Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty
* Christopher Daniels vs. Lee Moriarty
* Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho
More Trending Stories
- Season 5 Trailer For Dark Side of the Ring Confirms Topics, Premiere Date
- Latest Update on The Plan For Wrestlemania 40 Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett On Dutch Mantell Rubbing People The Wrong Way in TNA, Using Johnny Fairplay
- Eric Bischoff Talks WWE Raw Moving To Netflix, Challenges Of The Move