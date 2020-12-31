Io Shirai Named Competitor Of the Year at NXT Year-End Awards

The NXT Year-End Awards are done and Io Shirai came out the big winner as Competitor of the Year and Female Competitor of the Year. The awards took place on tonight’s episode of NXT, with Shirai winning both of those awards.

Also bringing home two awards was Adam Cole, who was named Male Competitor of the Yead and had the Rivalry of the Year in his feud with Pat McAfee. Shotzi Blackheart won Breakout Star of the year, while NXT TakeOver: WarGames was the event of the year and Austin Theory was named 2020’s Future Star.

Finally, Undisputed ERA won Tag Team of the Year and Kyle O’Reilly also won match of the year, courtest of his NXT Championship match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver 31. The full results are below:

* Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart

* Rivalry of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

* Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed ERA

* Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole

* Female Competitor of the Year: Io Shirai

* Event of the Year: TakeOver: WarGames

* Future Star: Austin Theory

* Match of the Year: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly – NXT Title Match – TakeOver 31

* Overall Competitor of the Year: Io Shirai