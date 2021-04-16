Irene’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.15.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Tonight, Rich Swann and Kenny Omega participate in a press conference ahead of their Title vs. Title clash at Rebellion, but first TJP and Josh Alexander will tear the building down in a preview of their X-Division Title Triple Threat involving the champion, Ace Austin. Also, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are picking poison.

We take a look at Hardcore Justice, a show that I did not particularly enjoy. Critical thoughts aside, this event marked the end of the in-ring career of a trailblazer in Jazz. Last week on IMPACT, Rich Swann pinned Karl Anderson in tag team action against Kenny Omega’s club, making a statement.

TJP vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

They get scrappy to start, throwing heads. Some competitive chain wrestling follows, with both restarting in the middle. They trade some physical holds on the ground, and do the same once they reach their feet, as Josh has a relentless hold on TJP, finishing with a German suplex. Josh hits an Electric Chair drop and locks in an Ankle lock which TJP shrugs off with a rope break. They begin trading nasty chops, with Josh dropping TJP. Josh catches him with a Gory Special. Josh attempts a battering ram below the ropes but TJP locks in a triangle. Josh slams him as both fall outside. Josh fireman carries TJP up to the top rope but it’s countered into a superplex chained into Josh’s ankle lock. Crazy back and forth action here. Josh is caught with a roundhouse kick and face wash. He goes for a Detonation Kick but it’s countered. TJP jumps into an armbar which is countered by an ankle lock. TJP finds his armbar back, transitioning to a STF until Josh reaches the ropes. TJP snatches the wrist as Josh clubs him with his free arm. TJP captures the leg and drops Josh. Josh counters a Mamba Splash by catching his leg in an ankle lock. THey break free as Josh bombs him on his knee and delivers Divine Intervention for a 1-2-3.

WINNER: JOSH ALEXANDER

Incredible stuff by the people that have been stealing the show for months. This was an absolute banger, with constant physical action. They meet with Ace Austin at Rebellion which is such a fantastic combination of X-Division guys.

*Let’s Get Wilde vignette revealing Taylor Wilde.

CRAZZY STEVE (w/DECAY) vs. KARL ANDERSON

Anderson charges Steve who reacts well going for a quick pinfall. We head to break returning to Anderson with full control. His headlock grounds Steve for a bit. Steve explodes out with a rollup and flatliner. The unique offense catches Anderson off off-guard. Anderson nails a spinebuster after a distraction from Gallows and takes the win.

WINNER: KARL ANDERSON

That was absolutely nothing.

*Swinger’s Palace is joined by Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. Alisha Edwards isn’t enthused even after all this time. Josh Alexander, TJP, and Ace want to know their odds at Rebellion. Petey Williams shows up as Scott Steiner to break it down for everyone.

*Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards are out demanding a fight with Violent by Design after they took out Tommy Dreamer at Hardcore Justice. VBD appears, with EY claiming that they were not responsible for the attack. They are ready to fight regardless, as James Storm and Chris Sabin run down the ramp to even things up. VBD heads out and Storm grabs the mic, inviting them to Rebellion.

*Deonna and Susan are backstage as Scott D’Amore appears. He warns her and demands that she doesn’t ruin the moment of Jazz’s retirement speech.

*Tenille Dashwood opens up the debut of “All About Me”, we are joined by our guest Tenille Dashwood. Gia Miller is invited as our host, who recognizes the set from Locker Room Talk. Kaleb with a K serves as co-guest as Gia asks Tenille questions. Tenille takes credit for starting the women’s revolution and becoming Knockouts champion as she wraps things up.

*Jazz and Jordynne Grace enter for the retirement speech. Jazz speaks about feeling the passion in IMPACT, she had when she first started. Jazz thanks Jordynne for choosing her as her partner for the Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament. Jazz says she went out with a bang in IMPACT, as Fire n’ Flava enter to their music. Kiera and Tasha send Jazz off with some words. Jordynne gets fired up and invites them to the ring. A ref comes out and confirms a match as Fire n’ Flava reluctantly comes down.

JAZZ and JORDYNNE GRACE vs. FIRE n’ FLAVA

Jordynne destroys Tasha in the corner with a Vader Bomb but Kiera breaks up a pinfall. Jazz and Kiera enter as the champ eats some jabs. Jazz plants her with a Michinoku Driver to win perhaps her final match. Jazz grabs the mic and continues where she left off. She thanks the fans one last time as the wrestlers come out of the locker room and applaud. She hugs Tommy Dreamer, her godfather in wrestling as they chant “Thank you Jazz”.

WINNERS: JAZZ and JORDYNNE GRACE

The match was nothing and I was really not caring for any of it, waiting for the Jordynne Grace heel turn. Instead we got a touching, heartfelt retirement speech that made for some great television. I wasn’t sure where this was going or if I was on board, but I must say it culminated in one of the more emotional segments in recent IMPACT history.

*D’Amore catches up with Fire n’ Flava, booking them against Jazz and Jordynne against Rebellion. Jazz approaches, sticking to her word and pulling out of the match. Jazz has a partner to fill in for her and team with Jordynne.

PICK YOUR POISON

BRIAN MYERS vs. JAKE SOMETHING

Matt Cardona comes out, introducing his opponent, Jake Something. Jake dominates the early portion using his explosiveness to floor Myers. They go outside and back in, with Myers bouncing off the ropes with a Roster Cut. After the match, Myers introduces Sami Callihan who appears and attacks Cardona. They fight after our break.

WINNER: BRIAN MYERS:

MATT CARDONA vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

Callihan brutalizes Cardona on the outside as the match begins and Cardona hits a Rough Ryder to score a near fall. Cardona looks to continue but Callihan dips out. He follows him outside where he delivers a neckbreaker on the floor. Cardona goes off with a side leg sweep into the barricade. Cardona flies towards Callihan in the ring, but sails over the top rope. A chair is tossed aside as Cardona breaks the count but pays for it with an elbow strike. Callihan catches Cardona with a T-Bone as we head to a commercial. They trade strikes as we return with Callihan taking Cardona out with a clothesline. Cardona catches Callihan with some knees and a dropkick from the second. Radio Silence boot in the corner scores a near fall, with Sami looking dazed. Cardona measures Callihan but gets floored with a counter. Callihan nearly loses on a quick pin but jumps up and delivers a back suplex. Cardona meets Callihan up top and shoots him down with a rana. Callihan shoves the ref, thumbs the eyes, and scores a package piledriver to win. Callihan picks his fingernail off after the match. Classic. He proceeds to grab a mic and mock the former Zack Ryder. He invites Trey Miguel down to accepts. Callihan commends Trey for showing up at Hardcore Justice. Trey reminds Sami that he doesn’t need his passion validated. Callihan asks him once more to join him, and Trey declines. Callihan reveals that he took out Dreamer just for Trey, expecting him to be grateful for opening the opportunity. Trey snaps but pays for with a huge clothesline. Callihan grabs a chair and jabs him with it. He tosses it inside, hitting Trey, and slamming him on a placed chair. I must say I really enjoyed Callihan here, who was a natural speaking to Trey.

WINNER: SAMI CALLIHAN

This was a solid match, with Sami excelling in the TV match format and Cardona showing off some nice brawling. The Myers match was nothing but no complaints here. The real takeaway here was the post-match angle where Callihan delivered one of his best promos in a minute and his feud with Trey finally escalated.

*Next week The Good Brothers face Decay, Tenille faces Susan.

*Added to Rebellion is, VBD vs. Edwards, Storm, Sabin, and Mack, as well as Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel in Last Man Standing.

RICH SWANN vs. KENNY OMEGA REBELLION PRESS CONFERENCE

Tony Khan and Jerry Lynn are here for AEW. Swann and D’Amore for IMPACT. Swann is asked some questions from media. Khan ensures that Kenny or Rich will appear on both shows that they are champion for. They go on to confirm that there will be a guaranteed winner for this match. Omega and Callis are late to the party, entering to theme song and all. Combat sports journalist Gareth Davies sends a question to Callis, who has had enough and takes over Josh Mathews’ position. He takes credit for putting the match together and giving Swann the chance. Callis rants and raves for Omega in his introduction as he reaches the podium. Omega cuts a cold promo reminding everyone that this is his bread and butter. Omega says Swann doesn’t belong in this history-making moment. Omega drops the mic and extends a hand but slaps Swann as they get seperated.