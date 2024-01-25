– During a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, WWE Superstar Ivy Nile discussed what it’s been like for her after moving up to the main WWE roster. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ivy Nile on moving up to the main roster: “I watch Raw every Monday night, SmackDown every Friday, and being in NXT, you watch it and you’re like, ‘One day. One day, [I’ll move up to the main roster], maybe.’ The first time we were at Raw, and The Creed Brothers had Alpha Academy, when we walked out there, you go from watching it to being a part of it. I can’t put words into that.

On what it feels like to be part of the main roster now: I know everyone saw I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face. It was just so surreal to walk out there and be like, ‘I watch this every single Monday and then now I’m a part of it.’ It’s unreal, and now that I’m a part of Raw, I cannot wait to get my hands on everything. I want to be in the pay-per-views, I want to be in all the specials. I want to get my hands on absolutely everything.”