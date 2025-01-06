IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title Match Added to NJPW Battle in the Valley

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced another title match for NJPW Battle in the Valley this Saturday. El Desperado will defend against Taiji Ishimori. The event takes place at the San Jose Civic. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. KUSHIDA

* STRONG Openweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) vs Tomohiro Ishii

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: West Coast Wrecking Crew (c) vs. Rocky Romero & YOH

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs Hechicero

* Hiromu Takahashi, Mayu Iwatani & Yuka Sakazaki vs. EVIL, SHO & Sumie Sakai (Sakai’s retirement match)

* Fred Rosser & Matt Vandagriff vs. Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste