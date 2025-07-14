wrestling / News
IWRG Funcion Espectacular Results 7.13.25: Three Way Tag Team Main Event
July 14, 2025 | Posted by
IWRG held its latest Funcion Espectacular show on Sunday, with a three-way tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Arena Naucalpan show below, along with the full livestream:
* Rey Aztaroth & Sol def. Fly & Brillante RB
* Davisha, Principe Centauro & Quimera def. Hysteriosis, Bengalee & Aura
* Caballero de Plata def. Tonalli.
* Revolution Crew def. Estrella Divina & Las Shotas
* Bombero Infernal & Hell Boy def. Villanos
* Piratas def. Legado Wagner & Puerquiza Extrema
