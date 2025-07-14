IWRG Funcion Espectacular Results 7.13.25: Three Way Tag Team Main Event

IWRG held its latest Funcion Espectacular show on Sunday, with a three-way tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the Arena Naucalpan show below, along with the full livestream:

* Rey Aztaroth & Sol def. Fly & Brillante RB

* Davisha, Principe Centauro & Quimera def. Hysteriosis, Bengalee & Aura

* Caballero de Plata def. Tonalli.

* Revolution Crew def. Estrella Divina & Las Shotas

* Bombero Infernal & Hell Boy def. Villanos

* Piratas def. Legado Wagner & Puerquiza Extrema