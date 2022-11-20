Jack Perry On His Future As Jungle Boy, Feels Done With Luchasaurus After Full Gear

Jack Perry doesn’t see himself going back to just being Jungle Boy following his win over Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear. Perry spoke during last night’s post-Full Gear media scrum about what’s next for him, his ring name and more, and you can check out some highlights below:

On if he’s feeling finality in his feud with Luchasaurus & Cage: “I think at the moment there’s kind of some finality. I know Christian still has some time before his arm is fully healed. I definitely am going to have to beat him. So whenever that comes around, I’m gonna be ready for that but at the same time I’m not really gonna wait for this guy to get back. I don’t know how long that’s gonna be.

“So it’s gonna be kind of exciting to see now what this looks like. I feel done with Luchasaurus, we kind of put a close on that chapter. So this really is my first time kind of without him in any capacity, just seeing what it looks like by myself.”

On his ring name: “Yeah, I don’t think I’m going back to just Jungle Boy. That originally, like when I was on the indies, kind of came about as a way to not use my real name and sort of stay away from my personal life. And then Christian went and blew that out of the water. So at this point, there’s no hiding it really. So I think I’m happy at the moment. It may not be Jungle Boy forever but we’ll see, I don’t know. I think people dig it. a little.”

On Jim Ross first using his real name on commentary: “Yeah, I think in the beginning, I really wasn’t ready for that. I think Jim Ross was the first one who ever put that out there and I was like, ‘Oh!’ I mean, there’s nothing I can say about it, like I’m not going to tell this guy not to. I was really thankful that — I mean really to Tony I guess — that I was allowed to go out on TV and be called Jungle Boy and that was it. I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool that I can do that.’

“I don’t know, I mean, it kind of makes sense as the character’s progressed a bit. I used to eat bugs out of people’s hair and stuff, I don’t do that anymore. But I don’t know, I’m happy with the progression of it. I think it still kind of fits, it’s a little more like a nickname now. It’s not as literal of a ‘Jungle Boy.’ But yeah, I’m happy with the way it’s going. And you know, who knows what it will look like in the future.”

On his reaction his first time hearing Ross use his name: “The first time I heard it, I was watching the show back and I didn’t know he was doing that. And I was like, ‘Oh, I guess that’s it now.’ But you know, I think he had the best interest in mind. I never really had a problem with it, it’s not something I said myself. But it was also cool for me at that point, here’s Jim Ross yelling my name over and over again. So that’s pretty neat. But yeah, now looking back at it, hats off to him.”

