Jake Hager Says Chris Jericho Is On The Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Captain’s Corner (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Hager spoke about the hypothetical ‘Mount Rushmore’ of pro wrestling and why he thinks Chris Jericho is on it. He also praised AEW’s Matt Menard. Here are highlights:

On Chris Jericho: “I think Chris Jericho is really [on] the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. He really is solidifying his career and being one of the greatest of all time to do it. It really just shows he’s one of the greatest because people want to work with him, and that chemistry you see on screen trickles down. It starts with him and the way he treats the people that he works with.

On Matt Menard: “Daddy Magic is about to become red hot. You’d better get the Daddy Magic stuff while you can because he’s about to blow up. He’s the epitome of a sports entertainer.”

On his friendship with Jericho: “We go back a long time. We’re always kind of like traveling buddies, good people to know and rely on away from work. I won the first World Title from him; I remember he poked me as hard as I’ve ever been poked in my chest right in front of certain people, and he said, ‘Don’t f*ck this up,’ hopefully, I didn’t.”

On his time with the Jericho Appreciation Society: “It’s just been cool for the short time we’ve been together. I really like those guys. I vibe with them, I like working with them, and I think that always shows on screen when you have chemistry like that. Anarchy in the Arena will always go down as one of my favorite matches. It was just nonstop, pure pandemonium. Even us in the match didn’t really know what was going on at all times.”