UPDATED: Jake Hager Denies Claim That He Will Grapple With Jon Jones Next Month

UPDATE: The news that Jake Hager will be grappling with Jon Jones seems to be news to Jake Hager. He responded to Jones’ tweet announcing the bout by saying he hasn’t agreed to anything yet.

He wrote: “First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right.”

First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. https://t.co/6ScRt0gNmj — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) November 20, 2021

Original: In a series of posts on Twitter, MMA fighter Jon Jones revealed that he will be grappling with Jake Hager at an event for Fury Grappling next month. The event happens on December 9 in New Jersey. Jake Hager also fights in MMA, last competing for Bellator back in October 29, 2020, where he got a split decision win over Brandon Calton. He has a 3-0 record with 1 no-contest.

Jones wrote: “Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger.”

After a fan corrected him of Hager’s real name, he replied: “Thanks, yeah I just found out today. Don’t really know much about him yet. I guess I better switch to edibles for a while, need to get these lungs right lol.”

Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

Thanks, yeah I just found out today. Don’t really know much about him yet https://t.co/R0yOHnkWrG — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021