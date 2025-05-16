wrestling / News
James Storm, Chris Van Vliet Join Cast Of Short Film Worst Man
May 15, 2025 | Posted by
TNA alumnus James Storm and Chris Van Vliet are set to co-star in a new short film. The short film’s Instagram account announced on Thursday that the two will join Jason Earles and Brandon Arroyo in the cast for the movie, which will arrive on the festival circuit this fall.
The full announcement reads:
Thrilled to announce the cast of “Worst Man”! We are honored to welcome Jason Earles (Hannah Montana, Kickin It), James Storm (Blue Ridge, TNA/ IMPACT), four-time Emmy-winning host Chris Van Vliet, and Brandon Arroyo (Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Company You Keep). The potential of this ensemble is high, and we are excited to bring our new short film “Worst Man” to festivals this Fall.
