James Storm Reflects On Seeing Joe Hendry Represent TNA In WWE Royal Rumble

James Storm was very happy to see Joe Hendry rep TNA in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match. Hendry competed in the match in January, and Storm reflected on what a big moment it was for TNA in a conversation on Insight With Chris Van Vliet.

“I actually almost shed a tear,” Storm said of the moment. “Because I was happy for Joe, but I was really happy for TNA. People can say whatever they want to say about Oh, this was not a good look. No, it was a good look. It’s the biggest show of the year, and they have another company’s belt in shot.”

Hendry also competed at WrestleMania, answering Randy Orton’s open challenge.