Janel Grant Love Letter To Vince McMahon Surfaces, Grant’s Attorneys Claim She Was Coerced Into Writing It

Back in January, former WWE staffer Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for sex trafficking, rape and more. He resigned from WWE and is under federal criminal investigation, although has denied any wrongdoing. The New York Post reports that the investigation into McMahon has unearthed a love letter from Grant, which was dated December 24, 2021. The email, which was 2,200 words long, was taken from her laptop during an investigation on behalf of WWE’s board by law firm Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett. It’s believed that it will appear in court filings during the case. The letter laments that the two “don’t get to spend as much time together as we’d like to” and said it was “true love”. The entire letter can be found here.

It reads: “After almost 3 years together, it’s like my life isn’t even real to me unless you’re there and in it and I’m sharing it all with you. I am the best and most authentic version of myself in your presence. You, Vince McMahon, are THE ONE. For the yesterdays and todays and the tomorrows I can hardly wait for, thank you my sweet beast. My heart is yours — always and forever.”

However, Grant’s attorney, Ann Grant, has responded to the letter, claiming that Grant was coerced into writing it by McMahon.

Grand said: “Frankly it’s pretty disgusting that Vince’s weeks-late attempt to defend his horrendous behavior — behavior he claims to this day never happened — is to try to showcase letters that Vince himself coerced her to write. His psychological torture of her continues — as is typical of abusive predators who respond to women speaking out with increased threats. While Janel isn’t a stranger to his intimidation tactics, this is a new low even for him.”

An unnamed representative for Grant also alleged that McMahon would often force her to write many similar letters and that Grant usually added references from pop culture to save time. The Post obtained a text message sent from Grant to McMahon that noted she had surgery on her left finger on December 21, 2021 and couldn’t write his letter.

She wrote in the text: “I can type and read it…or try to write in a couple days. I’m so sorry if I mess this up, I want you to have a nice letter 🙁”

McMahon replied: “Damn it. Sorry baby <3 <3.” He sent the message after she mentioned the surgery but before she mentioned the letter.

Meanwhile, McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Taub Rosenberg of Kasowitz Benson Torres, said in a statement: “This is revisionist history. No one coerced Ms. Grant to write that letter. She wrote it of her own accord. The fact that the letter shows it was the 24th draft speaks volumes. Nowhere in her voluminous complaint, that is replete with fabrications, does she mention being coerced into such behavior. The language of the letter is consistent with other communications she made to Mr. McMahon over the course of their consensual relationship.”

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.