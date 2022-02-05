wrestling / News
Jay Lethal & Liiza Hall Announced for TERMINUS II
– AEW star Jay Lethal and Liiza Hall are the latest two names announced for this month’s TERMINUS II event. You can check out the new talent announcements below. The upcoming card is scheduled for February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood, Gabriel Kidd, and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
Watch live on @FiteTVhttps://t.co/MFXmZzAB2Bhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/A0wn4JDbQk
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) February 5, 2022
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS
Watch live on @FiteTVhttps://t.co/MFXmZzAB2Bhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/F8yat76asO
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) February 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Alleges ‘A Lot of People’ In Pro Sports Have Faked Vaccination Status
- Note On Plans For Drew McIntyre After Surprise Return At WWE Royal Rumble
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Details On Current Main Event Plans For Next Year’s Wrestlemania 39