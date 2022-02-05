Jay Lethal & Liiza Hall Announced for TERMINUS II

– AEW star Jay Lethal and Liiza Hall are the latest two names announced for this month’s TERMINUS II event. You can check out the new talent announcements below. The upcoming card is scheduled for February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood, Gabriel Kidd, and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.