Jeanie Buss Discusses What She’s Learned From Previous WOW Reboots

WOW: Women of Wrestling co-owner Jeannie Buss recently discussed the company’s upcoming reboot and what she’s learned from past iterations. Buss spoke with the Variety Strictly Business podcast and talked about the promotion, which relaunches on September 17th. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On why she has continued with WOW after so many reboots: “If women listen to that, then there would be no women’s sports at all. It’s just taking people like me who believe and are willing to invest, as promoters and figuring out a sustainable model. We finally found the right partner in CBS Viacom and we are now launching in September AND we have coverage over 100% of the outlets in the United States. We’re overseas and in Australia, we’re picking up markets as we go along. It’s one of those things where, if you build it, they will come. We need to put a flag in the ground and now we finally have the right partner that will give us the exposure that we so desperately needed to show that women can draw ratings, that women can be the center stage and be the draw. This was the sustainable model that I feel can last for generations and that this is my investment back into women and athletics.”

On what she’s learned from the past versions of WOW: “The product has always been strong, the storytelling, the wrestling, it was just finding the audience and making sure the women were properly trained and finding those stars. I fully expect that we will find the female version of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson or John Cena, that this will be a launching pad for stars that really needed an opportunity to gain attention and gain an audience.”