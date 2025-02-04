Jeff Cobb Reacts To Loss At NJPW Road To New Beginning Show, Suggests He Might Go Elsewhere

Jeff Cobb is teasing a potential appearance outside NJPW following his loss at Sunday’s Road to the New Beginning event. Cobb lost a NJPW World Television Championship match against El Phantasmo at the show, his second loss in trying to attain the title this year after he challenged for it at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19. He also challenged Phantasmo for the title at Battle in the Valley, but Phantasmo retained due to a double count-out. Cobb expressed frustration after the match in backstage comments, suggesting maybe it;s time for him to go somewhere else.

“Nothing to say,” Cobb began (per Fightful). “Nothing to say. Tonight, the better man won. El Phantasmo, you changed since the first time you came to New Japan. You were a little Bullet Club bitch. Now, you’re a grown man. Friends left you, you didn’t cry about it. You just put your nose to the ground and grinded and took my television championship.”

He continued, “So where does that leave Jeff Cobb? It seems I can’t win when all the marbles are down. G1, New Japan Cup. Long gone are the days when I went 8-0 in the G1. Now I can’t even break .500. Where does that leave Jeff Cobb? Maybe it’s time to take my bags and go somewhere else. I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Cobb was in action at Tuesday’s NJPW Road to the New Beginning event on February 4th where he teamed with Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, and Jakob Austin Young to defeat Phantasmo, Jado, Master Wato, and Shota Umino.