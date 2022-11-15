– During a recent edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jeff Jarrett addressed his recent comments, taking shots at Triple H, Braun Strowman, and WWE on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jeff Jarrett on his comments on Braun Strowman last week on Dynamite: “I love the industry because if you’re not into social media, that’s The Last Outlaw just kind of taking a dig at a blanket statement of big men in wrestling and red skinny jeans, just an outfit and a circus and all that. Here is a legitimate megastar from India. In my mind is, ‘How am I going to put this guy over,’ but also, you call it old school heat, get a reaction, be the antagonist, and put this guy over. I had no idea about Braun and showing up late. I didn’t know any of that, but I was aware of him being kind of, I don’t know if it’s naive or whatever you want to call it, when he takes a shot at the ‘flippy flop’ stuff. It’s almost tone-deaf. In 2022, when you look at the landscape of all of pro wrestling, you want to resonate with your audience. Hats off, I think Corey Graves made a great statement that Braun is happy that him and Omos had a great match. At the same time, he didn’t put just one, he put both feet in his mouth and is knocking ‘flippy flop,’ which I take offense to because this industry, whether it’s the X-Division or Lucha Libre or whatever, if we don’t have a diversity of genres and styles of wrestling, it’s a different appetite. For him to take a shot at it, I thought, ‘here’s a perfect opportunity to draw an analogy, and Braun, whether he’s a former softball player or strongman, he’s got some accolades, but he’s certainly not a NBA player,” said Jarrett.

On how he made the comments to put his guys over: “I’m the antagonist, The Last Outlaw, so I’m putting my guy over. If you look at the four of us, Jay Lethal, when he flips the switch, in-ring, he’s really good. Sonjay legit has a high IQ, which I put over. He’s one of the only guys, when I started TNA, ‘Hey, I can’t make the Wednesday show.’ ‘Why not?’ ‘I have to go to class.’ That put him in a different category for me, from day one. We’ve always had a close relationship, I’ve worked with him for years. Satnam goes without say. I’m proud of our unit and I wanted to lay it out like that. Satnam is a legit giant.”