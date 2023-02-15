Jeff Jarrett Comments On The Passing Of His Father

As previously reported, TNA founder Jerry Jarrett passed away yesterday at the age of 80. In a series of posts on Twitter, Jeff Jarrett commented on the passing of his father. He wrote:

“When Things go wrong, as they sometimes will,

When the road you’re trudging seems all uphill,

When the funds are low and debts are high,

And you want to Smile but have to sigh.

When care is pressing you down a bit,

Rest, if you must, but don’t you quit.

Life is queer with its twists and turns,

As everyone of us sometimes learns,

And many a failure turns about,

When he might have won if he’d stuck it out,

Don’t give up though the pace seems slow,

You might succeed with another blow.

Often the struggler has given up,

When he might captured the victor’s cup.

And he learned too late, when the night slipped down,

How close he was to the golden crown.

Success is failure turned inside out,

The silver tint of clouds of doubt,

And you never can tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems afar,

So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit,

It’s when things seem worst that you mustn’t quit! ~ #Dad

