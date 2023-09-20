Jeff Jarrett Doesn’t Buy The Rock’s Reason For Missing WrestleMania 39

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about what he would do with The Rock at WrestleMania 40 after The Rock confirmed that they were close to him working with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. While on the Pat McAfee show this week, Rock revealed that they were trying to come up with an idea that had never been done and they couldn’t come up with anything so they paused the talks, although did tease doing the bout at WrestleMania 40 next year.

On Rock’s claims for why he missed WrestleMania 39: “So, I’m not sure I’m buying that Rock was uninspired going into SoFi this year. We all know what happened the day after [Endeavor buying WWE}. Well, I just think there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Vince coming back, the sale, the merger, you know, the executive situation. WWE over the last 12 months, when you really think about it, if you want to pull in 18 months? Think about that Conrad. Yeah, lots of changes. So I can kind of see in my man Dwayne, second and third generation going, ‘You know, there’s a lot more upside to having a little patience. I’m going to set this one out,’ for whatever reason. And that — so okay, now Endeavor and UFC, and maybe the writers strike, maybe not, I doubt it. But maybe there’s something there that excites him.

On how he would book WrestleMania 40: “So, Connie, I would go off the top of my head because you got to move mountains. I could give you a couple of Memphis stories that, my old man would get an opportunity to get a date on even an idol. I’m not saying it’s comparative, but you know, to get a special talent that you don’t have full-time, you do change plans. It’s the nature of the beast. You have to go for your bottom line, ‘How can I make the most money?’ So do you do Rock & Roman on one night. And on the other night, Cody has to finish the story. And I hate to use this line, but I think it is the most appropriate that I can come to my mind, is that — your father-in-law’s adage. ‘To be the man, you have to beat the man.’ So if Cody is really going to be the babyface face of the company, all doors have to go through Cena. So you go, Cody [vs] Cena on the other night. And you give them the finishes that — whatever need to be done. And that’s that me — God almighty. That’s a big ass back-to-back. Cena on one night, Rock on the other. I just think it’s huge”

