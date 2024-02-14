Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 2.13.24  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, present and accounted for as usual, and tonight the NXT Tag Team Championships are on the line as Tony D and Stacks defend their titles against the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners in the Wolfdogs. Also, Oba Femi will speak following his won over Dragon Lee at Vengeance Day and Carmelo Hayes will take on Joe Gacy, while Brinley Reece faces Kiana James. And Von Wagner and Mr. Stone will try to take down the Meta-Four in Noam Dar and Oro Mensah. NXT is pushing toward their next special episode in Roadblock on March 5th and hopefully we’ll have a fun show tonight.

Here at Thomas HQ, I’ve been watching a lot of films but they’re almost all from one place: Elm Street. After watching the very solid 2013 found footage horror flick The Borderlands and Netflix’s fun little new animated film Orion and the Dark, I completed my watch of the Nightmare On Elm Street films after having rewatched the first back in late January. I went through all the follow-ups from the great (Dream Warriors) and the good (New Nightmare, Freddy vs. Jason to the mediocre (Freddy’s Revenge, Dream Master), the bad (Dream Child) and the abjectly awful (Freddy’s Dead and the 2010 remake).

My TV watching consisted of the usual Drag Race season 16 as well as the new season of Drag Race: UK vs. The World along with completing Hazbin Hotel season one, which is an absolute delight on Prime Video.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* Noam Dar is relaxing with some cucumbers on his eyes while Ora Mensah works out and says this is the life, and tonight they’ll put the Von Wagner & Mr. Stone business behind them. Von and Stone come in yelling “SNEAK ATTACK” and beat them up, dragging them out. Lash and Jakara follow and ask Stone’s kids where they went, and they point in opposite directions.

Von and Stone drag Noam and Ora to the ring and double bodyslam them on the outside and roll them in for the bell to ring.

Noam Dar & Ora Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone

Von slams Mensah down and tags in Stone; sidewalk slam and Stone with an elbow off the top for a two-count. Stone with a full nelson, Ora gets free and Stone decks Noam but runs into a kick from Mensah. Mensah tags in Dar and they stomp Stone down in the hostile corner. Dar with a Euro uppercut and elbows to the head. Dar goes and taunts Von, who comes in and Ora lays into Stone. Dar slams Stone down for two.

Dar tags in Ora, who snapmares Stone over and kicks him in the back for two. Dar tagged back in, kick to Stone from Ora right into a Downward Spiral for two. Dar manhandles Stone and tags in Ora, but Stone sends Ora over the top. Dar made the tag but gets hung up on the ropes and sent to the outside. Stone crawls over and tags in Von, who comes in hot.

Dar with a kick to Von for no effect, big boot from Von and a suplex splam. GOOZLE! Ora comes in — GOOZLE! Double choke slam! Von tags in Stone, who goes up top onto Von’s shoulders — FROG SPLASH! Cover but Ora breaks it up at the last moment.

Stone lays into Ora and sends him to the outside, Stone goes over the top but Ora dives. Von big boots Ora but gets rolled up by Dar for two. Von picks Wagner up, Lash and Jakara distract the ref, chop block by Ora and Dar covers for three.

Winner: Meta Four (5:30)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Yawner of an opening match. Nothing in this was bad, but the booking here is getting VERY dull. It’s just rinse, lather and repeat with no alteration from the formula. I’m not a huge Von fan but I wonder what the point of this was.

* We get a recap of Melo’s promo from last week and Ilja brawling with Dijak, leading to Melo taking out Ilja and then Joe Gacy.

* It’s Chase U time! The classroom is being moved back in and Duke gets his MVP trophy back. Chase welcomes everyone back to Andre Chase University and apologizes for the delayed start to the spring semester. He says they went through some dark times but made it through thanks to Jacy Fucking Jayne! There’s a chant for Jacy and Thea says she has to go because she has a date with Riley.

In walks Adriana Rizzo, and Jacy says she’s been looking for her. Big night tonight. Rizzo says she has places to be and Jacy hands over an envelope. Rizzo says its heavy and she says she threw in some extra, suggesting a Tag Title shot if Tony and Stacks win tonight. Rizzo says she’ll talk to them and leaves, and another “JACY” chant begins.

Ridge Holland vs. Gallus

Ridge starts off battering Wolfgang and hits clotheslines in the corner. Whip across the ring, more strikes and a short-arm clothesline. Ridge stomps Wolfgang and picks him up, but Wolfgang battles back with punches and knees before running him over. Stomps to the chest of Ridge and he climbs up on the ropes to wrench on Ridge’s face. Big clotheslines in the corner, then a Euro uppercut.

Wolfgang comes in but Ridge moves and knocks him down. Ridge out of the ring for a slam into the apron and a running knee, then he climbs back in. Wolfgang decks Ridge and then hits a kneelift off the ropes followed by an elbow off the ropes. Wolfgang kicks at Holland, who battles back before taking a headbutt.

More strikes to Ridge in the corner, followed by more wrenching on the face. Wolfgang with a suplex, but Ridge blocks it and goes to pick Wolfgang up. They battle back and forth with attempts — RIDGE SUPLEXES WOLFGANG! And a clothesline sends him to the outside as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Ridge has beaten Wolfgang and has moved on to face Mark Coffey. Ridge and Mark trade shots, but Mark off the ropes to take out the knee. He works the knee over with kicks and traps it for a shot to the muscle, then goes back to stomping away at it. Ridge asks for more!

Mark works at him and slaps on an inverted anklelock, but Ridge kicks him off. Back up and he gets the boot up on a charging Mark, but Mark goes up. He leaps but Ridge catches him for a slam! Ridge with Euro uppercuts, then traps the arms for a big headbutt. Belly to belly suplex by Ridge, who charges but gets stopped with an elbow. Mark runs in for a spinebuster, then a Northern Grit for two — but Joe Coffey pulls Ridge out for a DQ.

Winner: Ridge Holland by DQ (10:55)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Decent enough match(es)? There is probably a direction to this that sees Ridge get his groove back on, the post-match angle helped with that. I enjoyed this about as much as I thought I would.

Mark and Joe assault Ridge and Wolfgang gets in with a chair — Ridge kicks the chair away! He grabs it and lays into all three Gallus members! He obliterates Joe before officials get in and stop him. Ridge is shocked by his reaction.

* Von and Stone are walking when Lexis mocks them. He says Stone has to be tired of losing all the time, and Von tells him to get out of here: now. King says the truth hurts and he’d love to mock them more, but he has more important things to do. He says he knows Stone’s kids want someone to look up to so have them watch when his music starts. Stone ain’t happy about that.

* The NQCC are surrounding the NXT Heritage Cup. Dempsey says it represents British Wrestling and Damon Kemp it’s a shame who has it. Dar comes in losing his mind about them touching it, and Ora says they wanted to steal it.

Gulak says that they were just there to admire it. Dar says that that’s all they’ll do and they aren’t going to steal it. Gulak says they’re going to win it.

Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley

Lola slams Tatum down right at the bell and batters her, then slams her down again. Tatum escapes a waistlock and counters into home of her own, roll-up by Lola for two. Lola with a submission, Tatum turns it into another roll-up and then a third.

Tatum charges Lola in the corner but Lola gets a knee up. She lays in kneelifts to Paxley and covers for two, then goes right into a kneeling chinlock. Tatum fights to her feet and fights free but takes a knee to the ribs. Lola jumps at Tatum in the corner but gets rolled up for two, and Lola immediately stomps Tatum for a four count.

Lyra out now to watch the match, Tatum takes over and hits a dropkick, followed by kick and step-up enzuigiri. She ducks a kick, rolls Lola up for two but eats a roundhouse — Paxley kicks out at two! Spinning backfist for Lola — still only two!

Lola grabs Tatum, roundhouse to the head and a cover but Tatum gets her foot on the ropes. Lola locks in a legscissors choke and flips it over, Tatum fights it but taps.

Winner: Lola Vice (3:55)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Too short to be much of anything, but the Lyra and Tatum friendship could be fun as it’s a different direction to take this storyline than we usually get.

Lola carries Tatum away after.

* Luca Crusifino tries to argue that Tony and Stacks were forced into this match. He introduces himself and leaves when Rizzo shows up. Stacks says that Jaida Parker doesn’t know what she’s dealing with. Rizzo leaves and Tony says tonight there’s no guessing, no doubting; they crack skulls first and ask questions later.

* Lyra carries Tatum backstage and Shotzi walks up to her. She suggests they can go back and forth on social media or they can talk now. Lyra says she prefers it this way. She says she’ll talk to Ava, and Shotzi says she already is. She says the match is set for next week now that Lyra’s said yes. They go back and forth about who will win and Shotzi leaves before Tatum opens her eyes and says “So we have Shotzi next week?”

Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker

Circle and lockup, Rizzo with a shot but gets knocked down and stomped in the corner. The ref backs her off but she goes back in for more. Finally she backs up and Rizzo takes the earrings out (she hadn’t already??) and knocks Jaida down, then puts her in the corner and climbs up for mounted punches. Suplex and cover but Jaida kicks out at one.

Jaida with a shot to the throat, Rizzo charges in but gets thrown into the ringpost. Jada sets her across the second rope and leaps up for a “posterior bump.” She gets Rizzo up but Rizzo with a shot and a roll-up for one, Jaida immediately takes Rizzo down. Suplex gets two.

Abdominal stretch by Jaida, Rizzo fights to her fight and punches out of it but gets kneed in the side. Inside cradle by Rizzo for two, she traps Jaida’s head and hits punches to0 the side. Suplex and a kippup, she charges and leaps at Parker but gets caught for a spinebuster. Shot to the back of the head, cover for two.

Jadia talks trash, RIzzo says “come on!” and gets clotheslined for three.

Winner: Jaida Parker (4:02)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Rizzo has some potential, but she still has a ways to go. Parker is fine but this was not a good match by any real standard.

* Dijak is reviewing footage of his match from last week and Joe Gacy costing him the bout against Ilja. He gets pissed and pinches the bridge of his nose as Joe Gacy’s laugher echoes, then goes into a bag and smiles before leaving with it.

* Bron is backstage and Corbin walks up and asks if he’s ready. Bron says yeah and Corbin says is that all he’s giving him? He says Bron needs to stop thinking about Smackdown, and Bron says he thought Corbin would be busy with his Super Bowl friends. My feed cuts own but Bron wants Corbin to say Wolfdogs and Corbin says he will say it one time when they win tonight.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

Melo attacks Gacy at the bell and beats on him, whip reversed into the corner and Melo comes out into a backdrop. Melo gets his head slammed into two turnbuckles but blocks the third and hits Gacy with it. Ugly backbreaker, floatover and cover for two.

Melo sends Gacy into the ropes and trips him, holding onto the leg to work it over but Gacy flips him over. Into the ropes, Melo springboards off with a clothesline. Melo batters Gacy in the corner, whips him across the ring and hits a chop. But Gacy turns it around and chops Melo repeatedly followed by headbutts. Whip into the ropes reversed, Gacy with a senton and a cover for two.

Gacy with a chinlock, Melo gets free but is elbowed in the head. Whip into the ropes, Gacy with a back elbow and back into the chinlock. Gacy with elbows to the shoulder, cover and gets two. Backbreaker, cover gets two again.

Whip into the ropes by Gacy and a backdrop, he approaches Melo but gets kicked. Gacy grabs Melo for a powerbomb but Melo gets free, he trips Gacy and lays in the punches. Gacy thrown to the outside, Melo grabs his hair and talks shit but Gacy grins at Melo and headbutts him before going under the ring. Melo out to find him and Gacy rolled out the other side, he dives through the ropes on Melo as we go to break.

We’re back and Melo has Gacy in a single-leg crab in the center of the ring. Gacy gets out of it and kicks his way free from Melo, who charges in but eats a back elbow. Melo goes for the knee but Gacy dodges and Melo goes to the outside. Back in and Gacy takes over with strikes and a back suplex followed by a uranage for a nearfall.

Gacy sends Hayes into the ropes, Hayes sidesteps Gacy and counters a suplex, into the ropes but Gacy picks him up for a Michinoku Driver for two. Gacy gets Melo on the top, Melo is fighting back but Gacy gets up there and goes for the superplex. Melo knocks Gacy down and leaps but Gacy ducks; Melo runs Gacy over and hits a cutter for two-plus.

Melo looking frustrated now, he lies in wait and goes in but Gacy with a kick to the gut. Into the ropes, Gacy with a waistlock but Melo elbows free. Hayes with a sprinboard but is caught for a Boss Man Slam. Upside Down but Melo counters with knees, he goes up top — Nothing But Net finishes it.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (12:43)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: A couple rough moments but all in all this was a very decent match with the (obvious) right winner.

Dijak attacks Gacy after the match and opens his bag — he has a straitjacket. He puts Gacy in the straitjacket and assaults him until officials come out to try and break it up. Dijak ties in the straitjacket and pounds on Gacy, then ties the arms in place. Gacy up but gets hit with a spinning boot to the face. Gacy laughs maniacally. Okay.

* Brinley is hyping herself up and Karmen and Kelani give her advice before Lash comes in to mock them. Lash says she doesn’t understand the hype Kiana sees in her. Kelani wonders what Noam sees in them and they get in each others’ faces before Jakara says they should leave and Lash says “Berry pickers.”

* Oba Femi WALKS backstage.

* Roxanne Perez is on a rant backstage about how Lola Vice screwed up her title match, while Shotzi got a match right away because of why, a tweet? What is Ava thinking, she asks. Wren says she understands how Roxy feels and Roxy says Wren just got here. Wren points out that Shotzi is a two-times WarGames winner and maybe she should get a match with the winner of Shotzi vs. Lyra. That earns her a slap, and Roxy walks off.

* The latest vignette says “Goodness is a man’s struggle. Evil however is human nature.” That’s a play on a phrase by Confucian philosopher Xunzi, for the record.

* Oba Femi is here! He says you can’t argue with prophecy. And still the NXT North American Champion, still the Mountain of NXT, still the man: Oba Femi. He says Dragon Lee is a proud warrior, but he showed that it takes more than a fighting spirit to take the title from him. A championship means prestige, but for him it means supremacy which makes him the alpha species of NXT. He says Lee was the first but won’t be the last. He says to send anyone — but don’t send anyone you want back.

Here’s Lexis King! He says the King just wanted to come out and congratulate Oba. But he has to be honest, he has to get something off his chest. He says Oba’s been calling himself the ruler and everyone knows he’s The King, so he thinks it’s a little funny.

Oba tells him to make his point and he says he softened up Lee before Femi won the title. So the King put the title on him, and he’ll be damned if it isn’t the King who takes it off him. Oba says he doesn’t deal with empty threats, and King says it wasn’t a threat; it was a promise. And a King always keeps his promises.

Oba says he gets his title shot next week, but he won’t be sitting on the throne. King attacks and goes for the Coronation, but Femi kicks him back. King escapes to the outside.

* Briggs is talking with guys backstage and talk about the Tag Team Title match when Brooks walks in and says that he’s grown some balls, and attacks Briggs. It becomes a pull-apart brawl and Ava says if they’re going to do it, do it out in the ring.

Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

Lockup to start, Kiana with a shoulderlock but gets backed into the ropes. They go into the ropes, Brinley with a flip and she armdrags Kiana to the ground. Kiana to the outside, Brinley follows and tosses Kiana in. Izzi takes out Brinley while the ref is busy with Kiana and rolls her in.

Kiana pounds on Brinley and then charges in for a shoulder to the gut. Whip into the ropes and a forearm, followed by another whip into the ropes, reversed by Brinley but Kiana with a neckbreaker for two.

Kiana with a chinlock, Brinley to her feet and breaks free with a jawbreaker. Kiana charges into a back elbow and then gets run over. Izzy on the apron for the distraction, but it fails as Izzy hits a cartwheel clothesline and then drops Kiana into a cutter for a nearfall.

Bodyslam countered by Kiana into an inverted DDT, 401K and a Bankruptcy for three.

Winner: Kiana James (3:10)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Barely more than a squash match.

* Ava says Briggs vs. Jensen is next week when Roxy walks in. Ava asks if she punched Wren and Roxy acknowledges it, saying “wrong place, wrong time for Wren.” Ava says that Wren asked for a match next week and Roxy says give it to her. Ava says she did and maybe they can talk to Roxy about what she wants after that match.

* The D’Angelo Family and the Wolfdogs WALK backstage.

* Malik feels sorry for Brinley, but says luckily she’s strong. Edris says this could be a good thing because it’s no more happy-go-lucky. Malik says she was there for them and they should be there for her. Edris says okay, but maybe they make her do five likes, five dislikes.

Brinley walks in with a cartwheel and is excited, she says she got experience. Edris is confused and says she’s not mad? She says she’s never been better.

Set For Next Week:

– Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen

– Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi

– NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Lexis King

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. The Wolfdogs

Bon and Tony start off with a lockup, they jockey against the ropes and break. Lock back up, Bron with a headlock. Into the ropes and Bron runs Tony over. Tony’s back up and they lock up, Tony with a headlock reversed by Bron, shot into the ropes, and Tony runs over Bron this time. Stacks tags in, tandem offense, Stacks covers for two.

STacks with a knee but Bron turns it around and tags in Corbin, who nails Stacks. Stacks ends up on the apron and leaps but gets nailed with a big fist. Stacks takes back over and tags in Tony, double suplex to Corbin and Stacks thrown by Tony into a cannonball on Corbin. Bron comes in and gets put in the corner, Stacks thrown into a cannonball on him.

Tony catches Corbin for held punches, but Corbin knocks Stacks off the apron and tags in Bron, hits a slam. Stacks with a DDT to Corbin but gets powerbombed by Bron. He goes after Tony but is hit with a powerbomb as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Stacks gets whipped across the ring by Corbin and avalanched. Corbin with a punch but Stacks blocks it and fights back, off the ropes but Corbin with Deep Six and gets a nearfall. Corbin nails Stacks in the corner and puts him on the top turnbuckle, fist to the head and another, but Stacks is fighting back! He leaps off for a Euro uppercut.

Both men go for the tag, and Tony comes in hot to clean house. Belly belly to both Wolfdogs and another to Corbin before Bron punches him in the throat. Bron goes up top and leaps — caught with a spinebuster! Both Wolfdogs on the outside and Tony throws Stacks onto them! Back in, powerbomb and neckbreaker combo on Bron for a nearfall.

Stacks is lying in wait as Bron gets to his feet — he charges but hits a knee from Bron. Corbin tags in and sets Stacks up — suplex cutter, and Bron does the same, cover gets a nearfall but Stacks kicks out at the last instant! Corbin grabs Stacks for a powerbomb, but Stacks up and over for a rollup for two. Tony tags in and charges right into a sidewalk slam from Corbin.

Corbin tosses Tony into a powerslam for two, and then we have one clothesline over the rope after another! All four men on the outside, Tony nails Bron and throws Corbin into the ringsteps. Tony and Stacks pick Bron up and put him through the table! Tony rolls Bron in and follows, cover for two but Corbin breaks it up!

Stacks with a dropkick to Corbin and Tony tags Stacks in. They batter Corbin but Corbin sends Tony to the outside, Corbin blocks a DDT and hits the End of Days but Tony takes him out. Bron with the spear and that finishes it!

Winner: The Wolfdogs (12:26)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: That was exactly what this show needed. Damn good match, Tony and Stacks looked great against bigger stars and the WOLFDOGS got the win.

Bron and Corbin celebrate with the titles and with that, we’re done for the night!