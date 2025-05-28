Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 5.27.25  

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, and we’re dealing with the fallout from NXT Battleground tonight! We have a new TNA World Champion in NXT’s Trick Williams, who will be on tonight’s show. In addition, Jacy Jayne will challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Title while Ricky Saints defends the NXT North American Championship against Ethan Page. LFG Season One Winner Jasper Troy will make his in-ring NXT debut, TNA’s Mike Santana will battle Tavion Heights, and Tatum Paxley will seek revenge against Jaida Parker for mocking her last week. Plus plenty more stuff spinning out of Battleground I’m sure, so it should be an enjoyable show.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* TUDUM.

* We kick off with a recap montage for NXT Battleground featuring Sol Ruca retaining the NXT Women’s NA Title against Kelani Jordan, Stacks defeating Tony D’Angelo after Luca Crusifino showed up, Oba Femi defending the NXT Title against Myles Borne, Trick Williams shocking the world by defeating Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship, and Stephanie Vaquer beating Jordynne Grace to hold onto the NXT Women’s Championship. We Also get Ricky Saints’ promo and confrontation with Ethan Page to hype tonight’s show.

* Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley survive the NXT Parking lot and Jazmyn Nyx is back, while Stephanie Vaquer also survived the parking lot.

NXT North American Championship Match

Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page

They start brawling even before the ring announcements are done! Security is out to separate them and the match kicks off. They start brawling off the bat, Page into the corner and taken down with a headlock. Back up and Saints with another headlock takedown, but Page up and hits a back suplex. Saints gets the headlock back on, legscissors by Page, they get back up and Page with the headlock takedown now.

Back up and they’re in the corner, Page with gut shots. Saints staggers to another corner and takes a shot but hits a back elbow and kick. Powerbomb setup but Page counters with a backdrop. He goes for Ego’s Edge but Saints escapes to the apron and yanks Page to the floor over the ropes, then hits a kick. Down to the floor for Saints and Page sends him crashing into the ring steps.

Page grabs a chair but security gets in the way. He backs off and security is keeping them separated? Ava gives the ref instructions and we are getting a clear winner. They start fighting, Page tosses Saints toward the steps and he slides THROUGH the ring under the ropes before returning to stomp Page down as we go to break.

We’re back and they’re brawling around the ringside area. Page nails a security guy and Saints DIVES on him, sending them over the commentary booth. They brawl covered in sound equipment and officials break them up just long enough for the ref to tell them to get in the ring. Saints is distracted in the chaos — and Page hits a cutter THROAT-FIRST onto a knocked over chair!

Page is back in the ring as the referee tends to Saints. Saints is gasping for breath and crawls toward the ring. Back in the ring, Page takes him down for a nearfall. Page lays in repeated mounted punches until the ref backs him off. Page moves back in and picks Saints up, setting up a DDT — but Saints backs him into the corner and lays in fists until Page hits a throat thrust.

Page with a shot to Saints and mocks him, Saints to his feet and starts trading blows. He’s building some momentum, Page with several punches but Saints blocks a shot and hits a punch. Superkick by Page, he pulls Saints onto his shoulder — but Saints turns it around into a DDT!

Saints gets some momentum behind him, hits a belly to belly and an inverted DDT for a nearfall. Saints off the ropes — LEVELED with a lariat! Page gets two and a half. He sets Saints up for Ego’s Edge, Saints slides down the back and hits a shot. Saints goes for Rochambo but Page slides to the apron. They struggle — Page snaps the rope into Saints’ throat! He comes in and takes Saints out with Twisted Grin for the win and title!

Winner: Ethan Page (12:52)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Great work by these guys and some solid psychology setting up the match’s story. I do love Page and am glad to see him get another title run, he’s been doing great work and deserves it.

* Sarah asks Jacy and Fallon about their getting an NXT Women’s Title match and Jacy said that they said they were going to do it but didn’t say how. Jacy says she did it and Fallon says that she should have the title match. Jacy points out that Fallon lost the Women’s NA Title to Steph and if she wants to be in her corner, she can.

* We get a vignette introducing Mike Santana to the WWE audience. His match is up next.

* Briggs is backstage with Inamura, who says he came back for Briggs. Briggs is happy he came back and hands him the leather vest again. Inamura says they have things to accomplish, like becoming NXT Tag Team Champions and more. Briggs says that they beat Culling and go on to win the tag titles. Inamura says yes… or even bigger! Briggs says, “Hell yeah!”

Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

Circle and lockup to start. They jockey for position, Tavion with a waistlock takedown. Santana up and reverses the waistlock, they trade wristlock reversals and Santana with a headlock. Tavion shoots him into the ropes, collision and neither man drops. They talk shit, Santana goes into the ropes and Tavion leapfrogs, Tavion into the ropes and Santana leapfrogs, front dropkick from Santana.

Santana charges into the corner but is put on the apron. He flips over Tavion and springboards into a clothesline. But Tavion with a Judo-like throw. He charges off the ropes but Santana sends him over the ropes and DIVES onto Heights as we go to break.

We’re back as Tavion hits a big clothesline on Santana. He sends him into the ropes for a short-arm clothesline, then another on the other side. Heights into the ropes, Santana leaps but is caught and dropped down. Heights with a big gutwrench suplex, cover gets two-plus.

Tavion has Santana in a rear chinlock now on the mat, Santana up and fights to get free but gets hit across the shoulders. Santana with a kick to Heights but Heights with a shot in the corner — Santana sends him into the corner and hits a BIG chop! Santana up and over Heights in the corner, enzuigiri, Rolling Buck Fifty! He covers and gets a nearfall.

Santana gets Tavion on his shoulder but he slides off, Santana into the ropes for a big backdrop. Santana on Tavion’s shoulder, DVD gets two-plus. Tavion backs up and lies in wait, Santana up — Tavion off the ropes into a crescent kick! Into the ropes, Tavion leaps right onto Santana’s shoulders! Gutbuster! Santana takes Tavion out with Spin the Block for the pin.

Winner: Mike Santana (10:20)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Another great match here, but Tavion and Santana brought it. Santana winning was obvious but they made it a hell of a match.

Santana pulls Tavion up and hugs him after in a show of respect. Dempsey doesn’t approve.

* Wes Lee says he’s been part of a group before but can things change? Not so much; you can only believe in yourself until something real comes along. Tyson DuPont says they’re not chasing anything and building it brick by brick. They’re making their own way.

* Andre Chase tells Uriah and Kale to stop being so aggressive in getting matches. They need to know when to seize the moment. They interpret it as wanting to take more risks. So they talk to Ava, who says that they’ll get a match next week — against DarkState. Kale says that there’s four of DarkState and of them, and Ava says it’ll be three vs. three with Chase. Chase is not happy.

* Tony is backstage and Luca walks up to him. Tony tells him to sit down. Tony thought Stacks clipped Luca at Battleground. Luca says that on his mom’s eyes, Stacks just drove him into the desert and told him he was out. He didn’t reach out because he didn’t want to put evryone at risk. Tony says it doesn’t smell right, and Luca said he had to come out at Battleground to set things right. Tony doesn’t know who to trust, and Luca says he can trust him.

Trick Williams WALKS backstage.

* Trick Williams is here! He says to cut the music once he gets to the ring. Reporting to us live, the sexiest, most entertaining superstar alive, Hollywood Trick has finally arrive. This time he’s making history for the first time ever, an NXT superstar is holding the TNA gold. He runs down his NXT accomplishments and says don’t start clapping now, because if his memory serves a lot of the same ones clapping were waving their hands and playing sing-along with Average Joe. Don’t they feel stupid?

And speaking of Average and Stupid, why are people trying to figure out the line? Don’t cross Trick Williams; he is the line. And because NXT didn’t appreciate him, he’s going to go to TNA and hold the gold. He mentions past champions Kurt Angle, Drew McIntyre, Bully Ray, AJ Styles. But none of them compare to Trick Williams, especially not Joe Hendry.

So he’s turning his back on the people because they turned their back on him. He’s going back to TNA, talk to the management, and they’ll make some changes starting with the name. It’s not Trick-NA.

HERE COMES MIKE SANTANA! Santana calls out Big Trick Williams, the main man on the block, right? He personally wanted to come out and give Trick props for Sunday. Trick says Santana made his first mistake by interrupting his champion.

Santana says Trick isn’t champion and made a terrible first impression as TNA’s champion by running down TNA. Santana says TNA has been killing the game day after day, and the last thing he’s gonna do is sit back and watch Trick tear the place down after what he and the locker room have done to build it. That ain’t happening.

Trick says Santana doesn’t know how things work because he’s never been TNA Champion. When you are the World Champion, only then can you call the shots. Santana says Trick makes him laugh, but piss him off too. He’s a loud and proud Boricua from New York! He’s seem people like Trick come and go, and he’s a pretender. A pretend fighter, a pretend rapper in high heels and tight-ass pants. And after Sunday at Battleground, he’s a pretend-ass champion. Santana is the illest he’s ever come across. He’s gonna be the one that’s gonna take the TNA World Title from Trick.

Trick says let’s be real: he’s gonna take the lemon pepper steppers and beat his ass.

SANTINO is on the Tron! Santino congratulates Tricky Williams and says that he will be a fighting champion. He says Trick will defend the TNA World Title against Santana next week! Trick and Santana stare down and Santana offers a hand. Trick stares at him and turns to walk off — sneak attack blocked! Santana tosses Trick from the ring! And he sees the title on the mat, grabbing it and raising it high.

* Ava walks up to Vaquer backstage and says she’ll gave a tag match at Worlds Collide against Chik Tormenta and Dalys and needs a tag team partner. She says she’ll find out but needs to deal with Jacy tonight. Lola walks in and says she’ll be her partner. That’s set.

Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley

Lockup to start, Tatum backed into the corner and we get a break. Tatum puts Jaida in the corner but gets shoved back, Jaida runs over her and they go into the ropes. Sunset flip for Tatum for two and a double underhook suplex. She slams Jaida into the turnbuckles and goes again but Jaida reverses and hits a backstabber.

Jaida with shoulder thrusts in a new corner. She picks Tatum up and sets her on the middle rope, Tear Drop. She grabs Tatum’s foot and pulls her up for a kick to the gut, then locks ina bow and arrow with the foot planed between Tatum’s shoulderblades. Tatum gets up but gets put back down and Jaida sits down on the shoulders. Inverted suplex, Tatum counters for a rollup for two.

Jaida charges Tatum in the corner, sunset flip for two and a high knee to the head. Tatum with a couple clotheslines and a step-up enzuigiri. Tatum off the ropes for a flip Rocker Dropper and a dropkick that sends Jaida to the outside. The ref grabs Tatum and Jaida tosses one of her dolls into the ring. Tatum goes after it and Jaida hits Hypnotic for the pin.

Winner: Jaida Parker (3:46)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: As good as a less-than-four minute match could allow.

Thea Hail attacks Jaida post-match but Jaida bails.

* We get a vignette for Jasper Troy, recapping his attack on Oba Femi last week. He’s next.

Jasper Troy vs. Dante Chen

Troy backs Chen into the corner and manhandles him. He puts Troy against the ropes Chen ducks a shot, locking in a headlock. Tory puts him on the apron and tries to slam him into the corner, but Chen gets a slam into the turnbuckle. He goes up top and leaps, Troy ducks and knocks him down. Troy hits a BIG clothesline sending Chen over the ropes.

He goes out, grabs Chen and drops him on the apron. Troy rolls Chen in and follows, manhandling him. He picks Chen up and drops him throat-first on the top rope. Bit avalanche in the corner, Backbreaker and he presses down on it. Chen gets a few knees to break it up and hits some kicks to Troy for distance. Chen ducks a clothesline and kicks Troy, he hits a lariat and then comes off the ropes for a forearm shot.

Strikes by Chen, enzuigiri, off the ropes but Troy picks him up. Chen gets a shot and hits a big double strike, but Troy off the ropes and knocks him down. Black Hole Slam finishes it.

Winner: Jasper Troy (3:36)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine squash match to get Troy over. Honestly, Chen shouldn’t have gotten even that much offense, but it was a decent squash.

OBA FEMI’s MUSIC PLAYS post-=match. He’s on the podium and says he’s impressed but shows Troy the respect Troy didn’t. He hopes Troy enjoyed his five seconds of fame because they’re over now.

* Myles and Heights are backstage and Dempsey walks up and says they made the NQCC proud but they failed, so they need to refocus as a group and be strong again. Myles says he’s not retreating back to his shell. Dempsey says he’s not ready and that he has to decide what’s best. Borne says he wants a match with Dempsey and if he wins, he’s out. Dempsey says sure, but it’ll be a rounds match.

* Ethan Page is back in the ring and says he’s arguably the greatest North American Champion and he’s not waiting to celebrate! He says it looks good on him —

HERE’S JE’VON EVANS! He says Page didn’t invite him; they got history! He congratulates Page and says he can’t think of anymore more undeserving to hold the title. He says Page cost him last week and he can’t live with that so he talked with Ava and since they have the big showcase World’s Collide, he’ll defend the title against him.

Page says Evans doesn’t deserve a shot at that; he deserves to put on a mask even though he’s not a luchador. Evans says this isn’t just about NXT. He’s bouncy, but another brother has hops…

LAREDO KID! Laredo is in the audience in a suit and says thank you Je’Von. He introduces himself as the most complete luchador you’ll ever see. He'[s won titles in AAA and TNA, but now he’s coming for the NA Title.

Ethan Page says he’s not doing a triple threat and won’t let them ruin his night. Evans forgot — he’s still going against one more person!

REY FENIX IS HERE! He also has a suit and says it’s good to be in NXT. Everyone has told him about the passion here and says Page won the title but unfortunately for him, he’s losing it next Saturday at Worlds Collide in a Fatal Four-Way. Well hot damn.

* Backstage, Stone can’t believe the NA Title match. Stevie Turner points out that Sean Legacy has a title shot still waiting. Ava says that he hasn’t forgotten about Sean and says he’ll get a one-on-one match against whoever has the title after Worlds Collide. Stevie hypes the EVOLVE Women’s Championship match tomorrow.

* Fatal Influence WALKS backstage as Stephanie Vaquer does the same, staring down a lot of the women’s roster as she does.

* Tatum is crying backstage when Sol Ruca and Zaria walk up. Zaria says that a friend is right around the corner and Sol tells her to feel her feelings and if she wants to talk to anyone, they’re available. The Culling was watching in the background.

Set For Next Week:

– TNA World Title Match: Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana

– Rounds Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Myles Borne

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

Jacy attacks before the bell but Vaquer takes over quickly, comes off the ropes and rolls Jacy up for two. Kick to the gut, into the ropes and Vaquer yanks Jacy to the mat. Jacy gets a roll-up for two, back up and Vaquer flips Jacy to the mat for Devil’s Kiss — but Jacy escapes and kicks Vaquer in the gut. Senton to the back of Vaquer, cover gets two. Jacy with a kick to Stephanie’s back, then one to the head for two.

Jacy puts Vaquer in the corner and charges in for a hip smash. Snap suplex, cover gets two. Jacy grabs Vaquer and sends her into the corner, she charges into a boot. Vaquer puts Jacy head-first into the turnbuckles on the way down and kicks her in the head. She goes to charge in but Chik Tormenta and Dalys are there on the apron! Lola Vice pulls one down, security pills them all out and Jacy attacks. But Vaquer takes back over and hits a springboard dropkick as we go to break.

We’re back as Jacy hits a splash in the corner. Vaquer goes for a sunset flip, Jacy rolls through and kicks Stephanie in the head. She beats on Vaquer and gets a two-count, then they get back up and Jacy gets Vaquer on her shoulders. Vaquer slides off by Jacy comes off the ropes with a SLing Blade into a backbreaker. Vaquer comes back with two tilt-a-whirl backbreakers! Off the ropes, they take each other down with the double diving facebuster.

Both women to their feet, Vaquer with a couple of headbutts and Eat Defeat. Clothesline to Jacy in the corner, kicks to the head and then charges in for the double knee strikes! Cover gets two-plus. Jacy escapes a grab and hits a knee to the jaw, cover for a nearfall!

Jacy up now and charges for the cannonball but Vaquer moves! She hits the dragon screw out of the corner, Jacy escapes to the outside. Vaquer grabs her from the apron but gets pulled to the mat. Jacy goes for a kick, Vaquer dodges and puts Jacy on her shoulder to faceplant her on the apron! Jacy sent into the ringsteps and then rolled in — double underhook into a double knee to the head! SVB but Fallon distracts her — Jacy charges but collides with Fallon! Vaquer knocks Jacy to the outside!

Jacy and Fallon argue and Jazmyn tries to play peacekeeper but is shoved down — and Vaquer goes up top! She leaps down on Fallon and Jacy as Nyx walks away! Vaquer rolls Jacy in as Fallon talks shit. Vaquer ducks a shot and hits a back suplex — Devil’s Kiss! Jacy is in the corner, Vaquer charges in but Jacy catches her and puts her on the top. Jacy with a shoulderlock, Nyx distracts the ref — FALLON NAILS VAQUER! Jacy covers in the ring! JACY WINS?!?

Winner: Jacy Jayne (13:11)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Great match, but holy shit is that a shocker of a choice. I’m very happy for Jacy, who has been a big part of the women’s division for a long time, but I did not see her winning as an even remote possibility. WWE clearly did this for a reason and I imagine we’ll see that play out, but for now Mike Rome’s stunned reaction is all of us.

Fatal Influence celebrates together with the title. And with that, we’re done for the night!