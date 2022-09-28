Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 9.27.22  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas as usual, and I hope you’re all doing pretty well. We’re gonna have a Pub Rules Match (whatever that is) on tonight’s show, as Briggs and Jensen will take on Gallus in the special stipulation match, while Wes Lee and Tony D’Angelo will do battle for a spot in the NXT North American Championship match at Halloween Havoc. Plus, Brutus Creed will take on Damon Kemp and Nikkita Lyons battles Kayden Carter, while Cameron Grimes faces Joe Gacy at last. It’s not the most exciting card, but there should hopefully be some fun action and hijinks at least.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off from the Capitol Wrestling Center with Ilja Dragunov making his way to the ring! He gets a mic and the crowd chants “WELCOME BACK!” He says the last time he was in NXT, he conquered an unbeatable machine to become champion. He walked into the place like a coliseum, struggled, endured, and achieved with a heart like a gladiator. He became a czar because pain has always been his best friend. So he returned to repeat history and achieve his destiny. Once more, he will defeat an unbeatable machine to claim gold. But this time, his name is not Gunther; his name is Bron Breakker!

That6 brings out JD McDonagh who looks none too happy. He says the people here don’t know him like JD does, but he knows Ilja is a sneaky little rat so isn’t surprised he followed him to America. Ilja points out that he beat JD and ran him out of NXT UK, and JD says that happened, but Ilja was so battered and beaten that he had to give up the title anyway. He asks Ilja how the ankle is doing and hopes Ilja doesn’t have to make him find out. JD enters the ring and says it’s his time, and Ilja should stay on the sidelines because of JD has to stop him one more time, he’ll end Ilja’s career.

And here comes Bron! The NXT Champion says he was wondering when Ilja was going to show up and welcomes him to NXT. Bron says Ilja’s a warrior, but with all due respect, this NXT Championship isn’t going anywhere. JD tells Bron to use his brain because he’s the #1 contender — and he has a great idea! The crowd chants for a Triple Threat and JD says don’t make him laugh. He says Bron and Ilja can beat the snot out of each other and he’ll take his shot.

Bron says they’re not going to fall for that. He says the way he sees it if his math is correct — which it always does — JD has a 33 1/3% chance of winning. HE SAID THE THING! He suggests a triple threat and says he’ll see them at Halloween Havoc.

* Backstage, security breaks up Gallus and Briggs & Jensen from fighting.

* A vignette with Joe Gacy has Gacy talking about how Grimes refused their embrace and how the limbs that reached out will bind him. They will leave him spiritually decimated and continue to grow as he ends up right back where he started: alone.

Mandy Rose vs. Fallon Henley

Lockup to start, Mandy with a waistlock takedown. Fallon back up and Mandy with a wristlock, which Henley escapes and locks in a headlock on the ground. The women get to their feet, Fallon into the ropes and runs Mandy over. Mandy leapfrogs Fallon, waistlock by Henley, but Mandy escapes and does a cartwheel into a dropkick. Mandy talks shit and kicks Henley in the head, which pisses Fallon off so she smacks Mandy, takes her down and slips out of the ring for an uppercut. Cover for two.

Mandy reverses a whip into the corner, Henley with a kick and then a crossbody but Mandy catches her for a fallaway slam. Shoulder to the gut in the corner, then a couple of shots takes Henley down. Cover for two, followed by a suplex from Mandy who showboats a bit. Elbow to the arm from Mandy, followed by an abdominal stretch with an elbow to the side. Henley elbows out but gets caught with an elbow and a gutwrench suplex for two, then right back into the abdominal stretch.

Mandy talks shit in the stretch and Henley hiptosses out, then hits a short-arm clothesline. Charging back elbow in the corner but Mandy stops her momentum — Henley fights back with a bulldog off the ropes and cover for two. Henley with a big forearm and them a slap, we trade shots. Henley with a kick to the head, Rose pushes her off and hits the big kick for the win.

Winner: Mandy Rose (5:39)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This wasn’t an awful match; it was just kind of there. It didn’t get a ton of time and so they were a little rushed, but they did what they needed to do here.

Mandy gets on the mic and says she knows Alba is jealous that she conquered two continents and unifying the titles while Alba was throwing another log on the fire. She says this is Alba’s last chance. ALba appears on the tron from the parking lot and says she doesn’t do warnings; she’s more of a verbal woman. She puts her firey bad on the ground and burns “And New” into the ground.

* Apollo Crews is in a vignette writing in his book and says Grayson Waller got a tough of justice last week after trying to permanently blind Crews. But in the match, his mere presence blinded Waller from a shot at the North American Championship. Everything still has a haze, but one image is crystal clear. Apollo says he’s not done with Waller yet.

* Ilja is walking backstage when he runs into Xyon Quinn, who says he’s heard a lot about him and is a lot of talk for nothing. Xyon says he’s never even had a chance to carry the ball because if he did, no one could take it from him. Ilja says he’s heard a lot about Xyon: unlimited potential but an ultimate mental moron. Ilja says the ball is in Xyon’s court.

NXK North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo

The two go into a lockup, and Tony tosses Wes. Lockup again, Tony backs Wes into the corner and then talks shit. Wes shoves him and sits on the top rope, Tony charges but Wes leaps over him and locks in a headlock. Tony tries to grapple out to no avail as Carmelo Hayes and Trick watch from the back. Back suplex by Tony but Wes lands on his feet, he goes for a drop-toe hold but Tony blocks it and nails him, he goes for a kneedrop but Lee moves and hits a spinning headscissors before dropkicking Tony out of the ring. Wes goes to dive into him and Stacks gets in the way! So Lee dives on top of Stacks.

Lee back in the ring and Stacks is pissed, he goes after Wes but Tony blocks him. Stacks goes in anyway and shoves Lee, which results in Stacks being tossed from ringside! And we go to PIP break.

We’re back with D’Angelo in control, as he nails Lee and sends him into the ropes for a spinning sidealk slam for two. Tony with a mounted chinlock into a crossface, which Lee manages to fight out of. Tony with a big shot to the back of Lee’s head and then a punch to the kisser. Lee is looking pissed and he gets to his feet — drop-toe hold to a charging Tony, sending him into the second turnbuckle. Both men are slow to their feet and the ref calls for the bell, Tony appears to be injured.

Winner: Wes Lee (8:54)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: That was a wet fart of an ending, and I’m assuming it’s a worked injury until they tell otherwise. They were doing solid up to that point.

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick are with McKenzie, and Hayes says he feels nothing about Wes Lee but she should ask Lee what he feels about Melo and Trick bashing his head in a couple weeks ago. Ora Mensah walks up and says he looks forward to facing Melo, Wes and whoever else is in the match. Melo says he respects Ora but it’s every man for themselves at Halloween Havoc. Ora says he’s looking forward to it.

* We get another vignette for Sol Ruca.

* It’s time for a day in the life with the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. They don’t actually rise at 4 AM and hit the gym; they arrive at 10 AM and take turns serving each other each day in the bedroom. At 11 AM they go through and find the perfect outfit of the day, and then at 2 PM they take an hour to brush each other’s hair, have a cup of tea, and hit the gym. Then they bask in each other’s wonderfulness.

Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca

Show of respect and then they go into a wristlock, which Miller reverses and bends Ruca over for a takedown. Ruca with a sunset flip for one, she goes for a back kick and Miller grabs it, flipping her over onto her butt. Ruca with a headscissors takedown, she comes off the ropes with an awkward takedown for two.

Miller with a palm thrust to Ruca, who comes off the ropes with an overshot sunset flip. Miller sits down for one, my feed went wacky but it comes back with a Ruca cover for two. Miller with a mule kick to Ruca and then a leg lariat, cover for two.

Miller locks in a straightjacket sleeper, Ruca gets to her feet but gets monkey flipped. Miller with a running boot, Ruca dodges and hits a couple of diving shoulders and then a dropkick. Handspring splash by Ruca, flipping legdrop for three.

Winner: Sol Ruca (3:46)

Rating: * 1/2

Thoughts: Ruca has athleticism but man she is REALLY goddamn green and that was not a good match. She’ll get time to improve but she shouldn’t be on TV yet.

* Gallus is being pushed back by NXT Security and one of the security guys gets their eye poked in the process.

Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

Grimes with a big boot to Gacy to start, followed by repeated kicks to the chest! The Dyad get Gacy to safety, Grimes follows and gets assaulted by Gacy on the outside. Back in the ring, a few back and forth blows until Gacy takes over. Irish whip, Grimes comes off with a clothesline and then again with a kneelift. Diving dropkick off the ropes, Gacy escapes to the outside and Grimes on the apron. The Dyad stand in-between and Grimes dives over them onto Gacy!

Back in the ring, Gacy takes advantage of a Dyad distraction to splash Grimes in the corner. He yells that Grimes had his chance, then sends him into the corner — DDT and a cover for two. Gacy with shots to Grimes’ head, he says it’s over for Grimes and Grimes fires back with body shots. BIG roundhouse kick, followed by a superkick. He’s read for the Cave In but The Dyad get in the way and Gacy with a handspring clothesline for three.

Winner: Joe Gacy (3:17)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Too short and full of hijinks to mean much of anything, but the result isn’t surprising. They need to figure out what to do with Grimes at this point.

* McKenzie asks Waller about Crews’ vision and he says they don’t all come true right? He’s not Nostradamus or Miss Cleo (who McKenzie doesn’t seem to know). He says his eyes can’t go red like that and when McKenzie says he should just stay home, he says he has Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez on the Grayson Waller Effect next week so he’ll just hire more security.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Kayden Carter

Kayden ducks a lockup and smacks Lyons on the ass. Lockup into a waistlock takedown by Lyons, she gets to her feet and breaks it for a headlock, gets pushed into the ropes but cartwheels bast Lyons. Carter with a kick from the ground to Lyons, she gets sent into the ropes and goes under Lyons, tripes her and wraps her up for two.

Kicks to the thigh by Lyons and strikes to the face, a roundhouse kick to follow up. Bodyslam but Carter slides off, she gets knocked on her back and then Lyons with a rana for two. Lyons with a sleeper hold, but Carter manages to break it and hits a couple of kicks followed by a crucifix pin for two.

Carter charges in but gets kicked, Michinoku driver for two. Carer dodges some jabs and hits a kick, she comes off the ropes and hits the Sarray-style dropkick, cover for two. Chops to the chest by Carter, she goes up onto the ropes but gets shoved and lands belly-first on them. Roundhouse kick and a split-legged legdrop for three.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons (4:54)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly acceptable match. These two work fairly well against each other and it was fun for the time it got.

* Last week, Melo and Trick got beat by Andre Chase and Bodhi Haywood. We go to Chase U, where they held a pep rally today and Chase says because of last week’s win he’s got a spot in a North American Championship Qualifier next week against Von Wagner. But he’s gonna beat Von, go to Halloween Havoc and win the North American Championship. He takes a question from a guy named Dave who asks how confident he is since he’s never beat Von. Chase goes nuts and says he’ll think of Dave every time he punches Von Wagner and says that’s a teachable moment.

* Ilja is walking to the ring to murder Xyon Quinn.

* We get a recap of Nathan Frazer beating Axion last week to tie up their best of three serious. Frazer says he’s been tied up before and reveals that the winner of the series gets a spot in the North American Championship match at Halloween Havoc. Frazer talks about his soccer career and says this is the biggest match of their careers because it’s win or go home and he’s got the ball with the clock ticking down and the game on the line.

Xyon Quinn vs. Ilja Dragunov

Lockup to start and Ilja goes right for the elbow. He rolls Quinn down and licks in a headlock on the mat, Quinn gets to his knees and then feet. Quinn reverses the headlock but gets taken back down into a front facelock. Back to their feet, Quinn with an elbow to the gut and he sends Ilja into the ropes. He knocks Quinn back and then takes him down again.

Back to their feet and they trade blows, Dragunov lockls in an abdominal stretch. Quinn grabs the hair to escape and hip tosses Ilja. He charges into the corner with an elbow, then nails some shots to the body. Dragunov battles back with chops, he gets shoved into the ropes and Quinn posts up to knock him down. Ilja into the corner and comes out into a backbreaker, leaping splash and cover for just one.

Quinn with a sleeper, Ilja to his feet and Quinn nails him — Ilja fires right back with an enzuigiri! They trade waistlocks, Ilja into the ropes and spins through them for a lariat! German suplexe by Ilja, he goes for a second but Quin blocks it so Ilja with big strikes followed by a vertical suplex and a big shot! Ilja lies in wait, charging Euro uppercut for three.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov (4:55)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was essentially an extended squash that gave Xyon a bit of offense, which helped him out quite a bit without hurting Ilja. Nothing wrong with that at all, and it gave Dragunov a big return win so I won’t complain.

* Damon Kemp WALKS backstage, while Julius Creed talks Brutus up before Brutus also WALKS.

* Wendy Choo says when she hears Lash Legend speak it’s like nails on chalkboard. She’s not going to apologize for sticking up with herself. Lash says she doesn’t care how Wendy looks, when Lash has something to say get out of the way. Wendy says Lash thinks she can pick on her but when she gets pushed, she can tap into her dark side. That’s what Lash is getting next week. Lash says Wendy’s face can kiss the bottom of her heel next week. Wendy says she’ll teach Lash humility next week and we’ll hear absolutely nothing because she’ll shut up the biggest mouth in NXT.

Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp

Brutus attacks Kemp out of the ring before the bell and throws him in. Brutus tackes Kemp down, Kemp escapes but eats a kneelift and a gutwrench suplex. Brutus charges in but Kemp grabs Brutus and throws him throat-first into the ropes. Kemp locks in a reverse sleeper and Brutus back suplexes him, but he holds onto it. Kemp slams Brutus headfirst into the turnbuckles, then hits a couple light kneelifts.

Kemp snapmares Creed over, then hits an elbow drop and goes right back into the submission. Brutus picks Kemp up and bodyslams him down, then charges in but Kemp moves and Creed hits the turnbuckle. Kemp pulls down the straps, mocks Brutus and slaps him but Brutus back with a shot and then launches Kemp! Kemp out of the ring and he grabs a chair, he obliterates Brutus with it for the DQ.

Winner: Brutus Creed by DQ (3:02)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: It was all for the storyline. What we got was fine in terms of the wrestling for the time it got.

Kemp keeps up the assault after until officials break it up.

* Quincy Elliott asks Sanga what’s wrong. Sanga is upset he lost to Von Wagner and Quincy tells him to keep his help up. Sanga thanks Quincy and heads off, Xyon walks in and Quincy tells him to slow down. He says he watched Xyon’s match and said he doesn’t see the X-Factor, giggles and walks off.

* Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark are backstage, and Lyons says Kayden put up a tough fight but they’re cming for the tag team titles. They head into the parking lot and Toxic Attraction say they don’t desrrve to touch their titles. Mandy says it’s three on two right now and Alba Fyre lights a fire before stepping in to say the odds are now even.

Set For Next Week:

– The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

– NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Andre Chase v s. Von Wagner

– Pretty Deadly’s State of the Commonwealth Address

Pub Rules Match

Gallus vs. Briggs & Jensen

So my computer fucked up to start but it’s a brawl to begin, Briggs and Jensen eventually send Gallus to the outside where they get tables. Jensen goes to the other side and gets his own tables. There’s a little chasing around the ring and Gallus get in the ring with garbage can lids; Briggs and Jensen go down under the ring and come out with chairs. Into the ring and they take out Gallus, sending them to the outside. And we’re on PIP break.

We’re back as Briggs gets hit with a kick to the head from Mark Coffey, followed by a bodyslam to the floor by Wolfgang. Back in the ring, Jensen is fighting back but he gets wiped out by Wolfgang for two. Joe bends Jensen back and Wolfgang knees a chair into his chest. Coffey covers for two. Kneedrop and a cover by Wolfgang for two.

Coffey goes to hit Jensen with a belt but Briggs breaks it up. Coffey catapults Briggs into a belt shot by Wolfgang, and then they start beating Briggs and Jensen with the belts. Briggs and Jensen try to fight back but get beaten down — until Briggs catches the belt! Jensen fights back and they have the belts, and lay into Gallus. Gallus are set against the middle rope for a whip to the back, then a slide to the outside for double uppercuts. They then go for the glasses at ringside and smash them into Gallus’ heads! Coffey gets rolled into the ring and put in a garbage can, and here comes Joe Coffey who gets kicked through a table!

Wolfgang is in and gets put through a table, Gallus is up with the trash can on him — Total Eelimination variation for the win.

Winner: Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (11:34)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: This was a pretty typical hardcore match but it was executed well. Nice to see Biggs and Jensen get the major win here, they’ve slowly grown on me and they aren’t main roster reeady or anything but it’s they’ve grown into this role.

After the match, Gallus still wants to fight and they deck some referees until police come out and arrest them.

And with that, we’re done for the night!