Jerry Lawler Out of ICU Following Stroke

February 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lawler Image Credit: WWE

Jerry Lawler is out of intensive care following the stroke he suffered earlier this week. As reported on Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer was hospitalized after he suffered a stroke at his home in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Lawler’s girlfriend Lauryn posted to his Twitter account to note that Lawler is now out of intensive care, writing:

“Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the King for a quick and full recovery.

