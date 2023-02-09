wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Out of ICU Following Stroke
Jerry Lawler is out of intensive care following the stroke he suffered earlier this week. As reported on Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer was hospitalized after he suffered a stroke at his home in Fort Meyers, Florida.
Lawler’s girlfriend Lauryn posted to his Twitter account to note that Lawler is now out of intensive care, writing:
“Jerry is out of ICU & will return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech & cognitive skills. Doctors hopeful for full recovery & Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon. -Lauryn #LongLiveTheKing”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the King for a quick and full recovery.
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 9, 2023
