Jerry Lawler Hospitalized Following Medical Episode

– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Jerry Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a “serious” medical episode yesterday afternoon. According to the report, Lawler suffered the medical episode while he was staying at his condo in Florida. Lawler reportedly went out to lunch with his friends, and sometime later, he became ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Word on the issue started to spread after wrestler Ricky Morton commented on Lawler via his personal Twitter account. He wrote earlier today, “I hope my friend is going to okay. Love you, Jerry.”

Lawler, age 73, is currently hospitalized. He last appeared for WWE as part of the panel for the Royal Rumble 2023 Kickoff pre-show. He also appeared at the Raw XXX Anniversary show earlier that week.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Jerry Lawler and his family at this time.