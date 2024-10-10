Jesse Ventura Signs New Legends Deal With WWE

In a post to his Substack, Jesse Ventura announced that he has signed a new legends deal with WWE after his return this past July.

Ventura said: “I thought it was time that maybe I tell everybody, indeed, hell has frozen over. Yes, hell has frozen over. I’m back in the WWE as a legend. I’ve gone through negotiations. We’ve reached an agreement and I feel very good about it. I’m 73 years old now and my life has now gone full circle. I got my first fame and fortune in the wrestling industry. I went on to do many, many other things above and beyond wrestling, outside of wrestling, after I left it. You know, maybe it’s only right that I come back to wrestling in the twilight of my life and finish off with what I always was: a pro wrestler. It’s like going back to your roots.

I saw a story the other day, an interview with Dan Aykroyd and they asked him, ‘Dan, you’re not doing movies anymore!’ And Dan was so laid back, ‘My time’s over. Time for other people.’ He said, ‘I’m doing what I want, I’m back on the stage.’ Dan Aykroyd’s back on the stage. Back to his roots, where he started. And it seems that many of us do that in life. You go through life, you go on this trip and in the end, it circles around and you’re back in your roots.

I’ve signed back with the WWE, I have to remember that. It was WWF when I was there. And I’ll just say this: There’s even more bigger and better stuff waiting to happen. I’ll finish like this. Remember one thing. I never did get my shot at Hogan, did I?“