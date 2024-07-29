wrestling / News

Jesse Ventura Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw

July 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jesse Ventura WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura is at tonight’s episode of Raw. Triple H posted to Twitter to reveal that the former Governor of Minnesota is at tonight’s show, as you can see below.

The Game wrote:

“Welcome home, Jesse Ventura.

Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to #WWERaw tonight.”

