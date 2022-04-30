wrestling / News
Jessica McKay Joins Cast Of Film The Charisma Killers
The IInspiration member Jessica McKay has landed her first film role in The Charisma Killers. As noted earlier, Cassie Lee and McKay are stepping away from wrestling with the reported reason being a desire to throw their hats into the acting ring.
Following that report, Micheal Matteo Rossi (Chase) announced that McKay will appear in his new film. The Charisma Killers stars Vanessa Angel, Vernon Wells, Jordan James Smith, Chris Moss and more. It’s described as follows:
When the old mentor of 7 killers finds out he has terminal cancer, he gives them all an opportunity at his fortune to prove themselves for one night only to exact revenge.
Great end to the week as @JessicaMcKay has been cast in my feature film The Charisma Killers in the fall, woo! 🎥🥳 pic.twitter.com/ntnIyNpN3f
— Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) April 29, 2022
