Jey Uso Says He ‘Leveled Up’ During the Pandemic, Every Single Week

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Wrestling Inc), Jey Uso spoke about his rise as a singles star in WWE and said that he feels he ‘leveled up’ during the pandemic. That was when he had his first singles run, including matches with Roman Reigns. According to Uso, Reigns was originally meant to feud with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at the time.

He said: “I definitely ‘leveled up’ during (the) pandemic, cuz 2020 there was no one there. So, it’s literally Paul [Heyman], Hunter (Triple H), me, Roman; that’s the most interaction I’ve ever had with them, more intimate than ever, uce. We just was leveling up every single week. Things were evolving every week to where: we did this last week, we need to say that, we need to go here. And that was every single week, uce. All the way up to past Sami Zayn, every week it was like that: what we doing? What we doing?“