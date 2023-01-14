Jim Ross Recalls The Formation Of Team Angle, Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to working angles in the ring, the formation of Team Angle, and if there was concern about Kurt Angle’s health. Some highlights are below.

On his reaction to working in the ring: “Hot shotting. it was hot shotting in my view. You’ll never hear me say ‘oh I love that angle where I got in the ring.’ Never and the reason I say that is my athletic skills and my wrestling training to take a flat back or to do anything to protect myself never happened which you know what it was and it took time away from real talent from real wrestlers and I don’t fit in that category. I was willing to be a team player as always and do my best to not suck too bad, but I wasn’t crazy about it. I just wasn’t crazy about any of the angles I did because I just felt like I took time away from real wrestlers who needed the TV time simple as that, but hey I went along with it and it was what it was. I know it probably sucked, but I don’t know if it could have sucked worse, I guess. I was surrounded by some real good talent. Anytime Lawler is your partner, you know you’re going to be in pretty good shape. He’s going to keep the rotor in the water and help me through the choppy waters if you will. I don’t know how the ratings were on that. I don’t even remember. I think they probably were okay because it was unique. It’s like a train wreck you know you got to stop and look.”

On forming Team Angle for Kurt’s health: “Well, how do you… you can’t count Kurt Angle out of you know he’s just resilient as hell and he worked through so many different injuries. I thought it would be a relief for him to have two other guys that could basically be his surrogates in this scenario and they were good surrogates. I mean these guys could wrestle and I love seeing them getting their opportunity and where they would run with it. It was refreshing and it gave Kurt the money guy in that trio was Kurt. So, consequently, it gave Kurt a tag out…He could be at ringside. He could do promos. He could still maintain his exposure until he got healthier.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.