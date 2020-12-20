Jim Ross On Expectations For Sting’s Role In AEW, Idea Behind WCW Creating Clash Of The Champions

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his expectations for Sting’s role in AEW, the idea behind WCW creating Clash of the Champions, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on expectations for Sting’s role in AEW: “What’s really going on is Tony Khan reached out, hired Sting to multi-year deal. He’s gonna have a variety of roles. I don’t know what they are exactly, but they’ll be in a creative capacity to where he’s a character on television. There’s a lot of ways to be a character on TV that’s been accepted by the audience nowadays that doesn’t include wrestling a match every week. I don’t think anybody should wrestle a match every week on television. I think it’s the kiss of death. You want to keep your talent fresh, so you don’t want to overexpose them. There’s a lot of great things Sting can do. When he made his debut, he didn’t say a word. He looked guys in the eye, and he looked the three guys in the face.”

On the idea behind WCW creating Clash of the Champions in 1988: “The common denominator that linked it all together was the fact that it was live. No interruptions, no net. So, that was always exciting. That was the main thing – in primetime and live TV. That’s all you really need to know as a broadcaster. We’re gonna be live, we’re gonna be in primetime, and we’re gonna be doing wrestling. We knew that first Clash had a lot of significance, so all of them for us – the crew, the broadcasters – it was the fact we were gonna be on primetime television live on TBS. That still meant a lot. It meant a great deal. We got a little bit more pep in our step and a little bit more sauce on those ribs and a little bit more excited because you were live. Live adds that amazing element. There’s a big difference when we do live AEW on Wednesday and when we have a taped version. There’s just more synergy, there’s more energy, there’s more excitement because you know you don’t have that net that you’re working with. So, that’s kind of the thing about TBS, and we knew it was important to the parent company. They were giving us a shot in primetime. I always loved them. I thought it was always exciting.”

