– On the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed John Laurinaitis replacing him as the Head of Talent Relations for WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jim Ross on John Laurinaitis replacing him in talent relations: “I had originally hired Laurinaitis to be my replacement. I just wasn’t ready to be replaced at that time.”

On how he reacted to the change: “When I got replaced in [the Talent Relations] role, … that thought came up prominently — that maybe it’s time. Maybe this is an omen. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘Look, you’re not invincible. You’re not getting any younger.’ … I had to think about it in some of those terms, because I was pissed off that I got showed the door.”

On why he wanted to bring Laurinaitis into talent relations: “I wanted him to be my number two guy. Vince liked him, because he was fresh. … I wanted to help Johnny get up to speed, and then all of a sudden he supplanted me as the head of Talent Relations. I found out like everybody else. No warning, no heads-up, no nothing. That’s what frustrated me.”

John Laurinaitis was brought back in as the Head of Talent Relations for WWE back in 2021. He was terminated from the role in August last year following being named in a Wall Street Journal expose on Vince McMahon as being involved with the alleged $3 million payment to a former employee who had a sexual relationship with McMahon. It was alleged that Laurinaitis was also involved with the employee.