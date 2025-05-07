wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Teams With Hank And Tank On WWE NXT, Trick Williams Interferes
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
Joe Hendry kicked off this week’s WWE NXT, teaming with Hank and Tank with Trick Williams coming down to get involved. Tuesday’s show saw Hendry and the NXT Tag Team Champions battle DarkState’s Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Osiris Griffin.
The match ended with a win by DarkState after Williams pulled Hendry out of the ring and they brawled to the back. The DarkState trio hit Tank Ledger with their super swing powerbomb to get the win.
It was announced later in the show that Hendry will defend the TNA World Championship against Williams at NXT Battleground, with a contract signing set for next week’s show.
