– During the post-show press conference for last night’s WWE Fastlane, John Cena discussed his performance for the event. In the co-main event, he and LA Knight defeated The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

John Cena on how he performed at Fastlane: “It’s exceeded my expectations because the energy and the talent in the WWE locker room is incredible. This is truly the golden age of sports entertainment. I don’t think there has ever been a better time to be in the sports entertainment business or in WWE. We can all romanticize about the Attitude Era, the Ruthless Aggression Era. There has never been more opportunity to be a WWE superstar than right now. If there is ever an example of someone gives you an inch, you make it a mile, it’s LA Knight. I don’t know if that happens in any other era because of how few spots there were. I’m overwhelmed by where the state of the union is at.

On his in-ring future in WWE: “At the same time, selfishly, this trip back has been a gauge for me to test where I’m at and what the future holds for me. Some of y’all watched the match, I was in the thing. I got some work to do and I got to realize that I got some figuring out to function at the level that I’m used to, to be able to perform at a level that is worthy of what I’m familiar with and what the audience is familiar with. That’s selfishly what this episode in the WWE is for me. To take stock in myself, where I feel physically. I’m 46, I’ve told everybody this ain’t the last one, but I know the last one is on the horizon. I’m just taking stock of where I’m at. I’ve always promised that I don’t want to ever offend the WWE Universe with the effort I put out there. I’m trying to give it all I got. I have to work out some tweaks and find the mojo somewhere. I’m grateful for my partner for picking up the slack.”

John Cena is scheduled to make his next appearance for WWE this Tuesday on NXT. He will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes for his match against Bron Breakker. The show airs Tuesday, October 10 at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network.