WWE News: John Cena Comments On NXT Appearance Last Night, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Latest Chamber of Horrors
October 11, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, John Cena commented on his appearance on last night’s episode of WWE NXT.
He wrote: “A really special night at @WWENXT. Being “present” in that ring and enjoying the crowd at the #WWENXT Arena is something special. THANK YOU to @ShawnMichaels, the entire roster, @Undertaker, @WWEAsuka, @CodyRhodes,
@HeymanHustle, @Carmelo_WWE and everyone who made it so much fun.”
– This week’s episode of the Bump, featuring Sam Roberts, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.
– The latest episode of Chamber of Horrors has Scarlett and Shotzi investigating the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
