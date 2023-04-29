John Morrison On If He’d Ever Drop Wrestling For Boxing, Compares WWE and Indies

John Morrison made his boxing debut at Creator Clash 2, and he recently weighed in on if he’d jump fully from pro wrestling to boxing. Morrison was a guest on The MMA Hour and talked about his win over Harley Morenstein at the charity boxing event, as well as how he feels about working on the independent wrestling scene vs. WWE. You can see highlights below:

On if he would ever drop wrestling to focus on boxing full-time: “No because I love wrestling too. But the thing is like, I don’t feel like I would have to drop wrestling. What I would have to do next time though is for a fight camp, then stop the wrestling. But I don’t think I have to retire or stop wrestling for good ever.”

On working on the indies now that he’s left WWE: “You know, it’s like such a trade because — since I mentioned Boone [The Bounty Hunter] a bunch, I spent, I don’t know. I funded that personally, I sold in the house to pay for it, I spent five six years on that, trying to make it perfect. Raw is live, there’s almost no preparation, and ten times more people watch an episode of Raw than have watched that movie I spent all that money and time off it. So that’s cool, it’s cool that a lot of people see Raw. But you are undercut and forced to put up content that isn’t nearly as good as it could be. What I’ve done on Raw is nowhere near my best. And um people that think it’s their best are delusional marks for themselves. They — it is their best for the time they have, and that’s a good thing. But I’m a little bit of a perfectionist. I was a film major and there’s just a lot of things that I think could be fixed with WWE that never will be. That’s just not a thing. People who come in there with ideas of how to fix the the story wheels, or like the script writing software or the schedule? They’re fired.

“So for indies, I mean, I’m gonna wrestle as Johnny Caballero at DreamWave. The 10th anniversary, me vs. Christian Rose. I wrestled this guy 10 years ago. We had a great match then, haven’t seen him in a long time. And he’s got a ton of ideas, I’m gonna come in with a ton of ideas. And it’s going to be a collaboration with no Overlord telling us what we can and can’t do. So I’m looking forward to it.”

On the transition from WWE back to the indies: “I mean yeah, it sucks. That’s what I mean, you get the creative autonomy to have this awesome show. And like, Dreamwave sold out um in uh Wisconsin this Saturday, but it’s sold out, it’s gonna be packed, probably 600 people, right? So it’ll be a building that’s going to be going nuts, but it’s not going to be on TV globally. It’s not going to be trending on Twitter. The people that I went to high school and college with, like all my acquaintances aren’t going to see it or have any idea what I did. So it presents an interesting quandary for an artist, right? Like what’s more important, creating the art or having people see it and the validation?”

