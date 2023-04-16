John Morrison Says Matt Cardona Didn’t Want To Fight Him At Creator Clash 2

John Morrison won a boxing fight against Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash 2, and he noted that he Cardona turned down a chance to face him. Morrison spoke with Dean “Mojo” Miuhandi for TMZ Sports after his win and you can see some highlights below:

On Cardona refusing to fight him: “Let me tell you something about Matt Cardona. So, they asked me if I’d be willing to fight Harley (Morenstein) or Matt Cardona, and I asked him if he wanted to fight and he goes, ‘Bro, I’m not gonna fight anyone. I’m definitely not gonna fight you. Bro, no. Are you crazy? No, I’m not gonna fight.’ But, literally, he was like my first phone call. They wanted me to fight broski.”

On being approached by Harley Morenstein’s mom before the fight: “I was having breakfast in the hotel lobby and a lady tapped me on the shoulder and I turn around and she says, ‘Excuse me, I’m Harley’s mother. I just want you to know that my son is a very good boy, and I don’t want you to hurt him’ and I was like, ‘I recognize you from his YouTube channel. I’ve watched Epic Meal Time, a lot of people have. I’m not gonna try to hurt him more than he’s gonna try to hurt me. We’re both gonna be punching each other. Someone might get hurt. It’s not like a mean-spirited thing.’ I actually really like Harley. I’d call him almost YouTube royalty at this point, you know? He’s been in the game for a long time and entertained a lot of people including myself.

“She saw the track and said, ‘Please don’t try to kill my son’ and then I said, ‘It’s a metaphor. I’m not gonna try and literally kill him. I’m gonna try to knock him out’ and she’s like, ‘What?’ And then later I saw Harley (Morenstein) and I said, ‘Your mom asked me not to hurt you’ and he goes, ‘Ugh. Did she tell you I’m a good boy?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, she did. That’s exactly what she said.'”