Johnny Gargano Issues Challenge to Karrion Kross for GAB, Kross Responds

– It appears Johnny Gargano and NXT World champion Karrion Kross are gearing up for a title match at The Great American Bash; or at the very least, it will be some type of confronation. Earlier today, Gargano issued challenge to Kross for the event via Twitter. Kross later responded with a video, offering Gargano a challenge of his own.

Johnny Gargano initially tweeted today, “Last week Kross tried to hit me with a car. You think I was just going to let that go? I’ll be at the Great American Bash. No tricks, no games, no smoke and mirrors. Meet me face to face. I’m going to smack the taste outta your mouth.”

Kross later responded in his video, “Mr. Gargano, it’s time to cool off that mouth of yours. I would think of you more like the bugs that crawl in and out of dog crap than an actual physical threat to me. So, here’s what we’re going to do. You’ll leave your family at home, as will I, and you meet me at the Great American Bash. It’s that simple. Tick tock.”

You can view that exchange below. The NXT Great American Bash special is scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 on USA Network.