Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

You did it – you made it to Friday! The weekend is upon us and we are kicking it off in style with some AEW action over the next 3 and a half hours. I’ll be hosting the live coverage of Collision before handing over the Rampage reigns to Lee Sanders later on.

It’s looking like a cracking weekend ahead – it’s Full Gear tomorrow, and I’ve just bought the new Super Mario RPG remake, so I’m prepping for some serious screen time.

As we’re on the final stop before Full Gear, I’d love to hear your thoughts – head down to the comments below and let me know what you’re particularly looking forward to tomorrow night. My money’s on Strickland vs Hangman stealing the show – they tore it up at WrestleDream, and now there are even more personal stakes in this Texas Deathmatch. Can’t wait!

For now, let’s turn our attention to tonight’s broadcast. Dax Harwood vs Rush should be a treat of a preview for tomorrow’s 4-way tag team match, and Miro vs Daniel Garcia could be a lot of fun. Let’s find out.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Venue: Kia Forum

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone

No pre-show promos to kick off the show…and for those wondering, yes they are still using “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting!”

Tony Schiavone is in the middle of the ring to open the show. Tonight he brings out the TNT champion, Christian Cage. Cage, Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus head to the ring.

Tony tells Cage that the TNT title will be defended later on Rampage against the winner of Brian Cage vs Komander vs Trent Beretta vs Penta, which we’ll see shortly on Collision. Cage takes the mic and says tomorrow night will be Sting’s last match. Cage is sick of him being regarded as an icon. Living off your past name and stealing pay checks makes you an icon? Cage wonders what will happen to Darby Allin when he loses his mentor. If Darby needs fatherly guidance, he knows who to call.

Ric Flair will be in Sting’s corner tomorrow night. Cage will give him a ‘come to Jesus’ moment if he sticks his nose in their business tomorrow. As for Adam Copeland, after tomorrow night, he will regret signing that AEW contract. Cage knows his track record, and he knows Copeland came here to steal his spotlight. Christian is not the same person he used to be. He is the patriach of AEW. While Copeland was coddled because he was the golden boy, Cage had to scratch and claw for every inch. Cage guarantees that tomorrow he will break Adam’s neck.

As TNT champion, the powers that be obviously want Cage on their programming. He says he could even beat all four from the 4-way at the same time. The crowd chant for him to ‘prove it’. Cage says he doesn’t work for the system, he IS the system.

We head backstage to Lexi Nair and the AEW tag team champions, Big Bill & Ricky Starks. Big Bill says they are the BTTEIHNQ – Best Tag Team Ever In History No Question. It’s crazy that they don’t have to be pinned or submitted to lose their titles. No way. Starks was allowed to choose a stipulation…so Starks chose to make it a LADDER MATCH. Fill out your bingo cards! Starks says they will walk out as the greatest ever tag team.

Match One: Miro vs Daniel Garcia

Garcia tries for a dropkick to the legs but Miro sidesteps. Gutwrench suplex from Miro in return. Miro wails away in the corner with stomp after stomp after stomp, then nails a vertical suplex. From the mat, Garcia tries to kick out the legs but Miro shrugs it off. Another overhead gutwrench suplex. Wait…Miro was going to dance! But Garcia cut him off. Boot to the face from Daniel, a couple of jabs, kick to the chest, crossbody but Miro dumps him with a spinning slam. Miro again looks like he’s going to do the dance…but no, he flips off the crowd.

During PIP, both men head outside the ring. Miro backs him into the barricade, whips him in and goes to follow up but Garcia dodges and Miro goes backfirst into the guardrail. They trade blows and then Miro unleashes an exploder suplex on the floor!

Back in the ring, Miro stalks Garcia and locks in a rear chinlock. Chopblock from Garcia and a dropkick to the knee gets him back in control though. Double knees to the chest, running boot, and another, but Miro still won’t go down. Garcia goes for another but Miro hits a thrust kick to cut him off. Garcia blocks the stomp to the stomach. Garcia with the belly to back suplex! He’s hulking up….about to dance but Daddy Magic is here! On the apron he tells Garcia not to dance. Miro is sent into the apron to knock off Daddy Magic, Garcia with the rollup for 2.

Crossface from Garcia! But Miro rolls out. Garcia gets a sharpshooter in the middle of the ring! Daniel rears back…but that allows Miro to grab the head and slam it repeatedly into the mat. Thrust kick again, and then the Game Over applied. It’s game over for Daniel Garcia at 10:07.

Your winner by submission: Miro

Rating: *** – Nice opener, good showing from both guys. Those 10 minutes flew by.

Lexi Nair is with CJ Perry and Andrade backstage. Is Andrade happy with his new representation? Very happy. CJ says Andrade is the best wrestler. She has spoken to Tony Khan and he has entered him into the Continental Classic. Andrade says they didn’t talk about that, but CJ whispers in Andrade’s ear and he seems happy about whatever she had to say to him. He says he trusts her.

Match Two: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) vs The Boys (Brent &

Black starts this out, I can’t for the life of me tell the Boys apart, apologies! Back elbow from Black seemingly knocks out the Boy, but Black tags in King, and the other Boy enters. King shrugs off the kicks and punches, the Boy goes for a wheelbarrow but King just dumps him out of it. King flips one of them out of the ring onto the other. Kick to the head, and the assisted Dante’s Inferno gets the pinfall win at 2:08 for the House of Black duo.

Your winners by pinfall: Kings of the Black Throne

Rating: N/R – Squuuuuuuuuuuaaaaaaaaaaaash. A much-needed dominant win for this twosome before their title opportunity tomorrow.



Video package hype for tomorrow’s TBS championship 3-way. Julia Hart says to Skye that it didn’t have to be like this. Skye says she’s coming for Statlander, and advises Julia not to get in her way. Stat understands that they had to get a little darker to stand a chance. But Kris gets stronger every day, so it will take more than that to keep her down.

Match Three: [Four-way TNT Championship No.1 Contender’s Match] Trent Beretta vs Brian Cage vs Komander vs Penta El Zero Miedo

Again, Christian Cage will face the winner of this match later tonight on Rampage. Penta gets in Trent’s face to begin, and then does the same to Cage. Cage with a bicycle kick to Penta. Diving hurracanrana from Komander takes Cage to the outside. Komander with an assisted tornillo to the outside, assistance from Penta. Penta goes for a dive but Trent cuts him off.

Penta and Trent in the middle of the ring, knee to the face and a half and half suplex by Trent. Diving dropkick from Komander. Up to the top rope, he goes for the rope walk but Brian Cage shakes the ropes to knock him off. He hits the huge suplex from the ring apron on Komander to the outside, taking out Penta and Trent at the same time!

Cage with a back elbow to Komander in the ring now, and poses afterwards. Draped over the ropes, he hits the 619 to Komander! Then he press slams Komander over the top rope to take out Penta on the outside. Trent in now, but Cage with repeated clotheslines in the corner and a back suplex for 2. Another clothesline from Cage, and then he heads outside to take out Komander on the guard rail and drive Penta back first into the rail too. Pump handle slam on Trent back in the ring, but Penta is in again now and kicks the legs out on Cage. Komander is lifted into a dropkick on Cage by Penta, and assists with a cannonball to follow up.

Wheelbarrow avoided, German suplex from Trent on Komander, and again. Penta goes for a superkick but accidentally takes out Komander. Trent with Germans to Penta too, very high angle. Now Trent tries them on Cage but can’t lift him. Poisonrana from Trent to Cage, Cage comes right back with a discus lariat. Komander goes for a satellite DDT but Cage gets a facebuster instead. Superkick to Trent by Penta, backstabber to follow up. Destroyer on Komander, Slingblade to Cage, Made in Japan to Trent, Penta is everywhere! 1, 2, no! Superkick on Cage, kick to the midsection on Komander, then Penta uses Komander as a stool to flip over in a senton to the outside of Cage. Komander with a dive of his own! Komander back in the ring, misses the rope walk shooting star, Beretta gets the Crunchie on Komander! 1, 2, 3. Trent picks up the No.1 contenderships at 10:33.

Your winner by pinfall: Trent Beretta

Rating: *** – I like them setting up a match on Collision for Rampage tonight, that’s a good use of time. Good showing for Cage too, he really got to ‘get his shit in’. It was a big time spotfest, but a load of fun. Trent vs Cage could be decent later on.

Lexi is standing by with Don Callis and Powerhouse Hobbs. Paul Wight is out, on the shelf, according to Callis. Hobbs slammed a 450 pound giant through the windshield of a car. That’s brutality. Hobbs says this means ‘anyone can get it’. He took out a living legend. Hobbs is big, black and jacked! He advises Wight to stay away…because anyone can get it.