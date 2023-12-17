Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey folks! Welcome to another Saturday night here on 411mania as we get ready for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. First things first, allow me to wish a speedy recovery to Kenny Omega, having been hospitalized just a few days ago. ‘Speedy’ may be wishful thinking as diverticulitis is no joke and he likely has an uphill battle in front of him, so all the love and well wishes are headed his way.

For the rest of AEW, the show must go on, and tonight the Continental Classic draws ever closer to a finish. We’ll see Danielson vs Brody King in a match that could go a long way in solidifying King as a true contender, and we’ll see Daniel Garcia potentially playing spoiler for Eddie Kingston. Claudio vs Andrade is also lined up which could be a real banger, and we have non-tournament action as Orange Cassidy defends the International Championship against Bryan Keith.

Here are the latest Blue League Standings heading into tonight’s show:

Andrade El Idolo: 9 points

Brody King: 6 points

Bryan Danielson: 6 points

Claudio Castagnoli: 3 points

Eddie Kingston: 3 points

Daniel Garcia: 0 points

Location: Garland, TX

Venue: Curtis Culwell Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone

Eddie Kingston says it is his time. Garcia says he will take the most important thing in the world away from Kingston. Claudio is looking for payback on Andrade. Andrade says Garcia is next. Brody King knows it’s make or break time for him. Danielson acknowledges that he can’t afford to lose, and something has to give…he may be banged up, but it won’t be him. Orange Cassidy doesn’t get what this whole cold open thing is….haha. Opening credits!

Match One: [Continental Classic: Blue League] Claudio Castagnoli vs Andrade El Idolo

Andrade is shoved into the corner as the bell rings. Lockup, shoulder blocks traded off the ropes, neither man goes down. Claudio tries to throw Andrade to the floor but Andrade is TRANQUILO in the ropes! Clothesline by Claudio, knocking Andrade down. Andrade up to the top rope, crossbody gets a 2 count. He goes for the figure four but kicked off, Claudio goes for the Giant Swing but Andrade escapes and heads to the floor.

Andrade back in the ring now, Claudio immediately with a forearm. Headscissors off the ropes by Andrade, he goes to dive over the ropes to Claudio on the floor but Claudio catches him on the way down with a huge European uppercut. He slides Andrade back in the ring but only gets a 1 count. Uppercut in the corner now, another on the opposite side. Andrade dropkicks the knee, sending Claudio into the middle buckle. Dragon screws to Claudio now…but a pop up uppercut from Claudio gets a 2! We got to PIP break.

Andrade utilises the count on the floor to catch his breath. Double stomp from Claudio as Andrade gets back in the ring. Claudio locks in a chinlock to keep Andrade grounded. Vertical suplex by Claudio, and he wipes his hands, pleased with his work. Another chinlock, but Andrade makes a comeback, rallying the crowd behind him. Back elbow by Claudio but he misses a charge into the corner. Scoop slam by Andrade, and another. Flying forearm by Idolo! Kip up, he is fired up. He signals for the double knees, takes a run up….Claudio ducks down to avoid it, and launches out with the Giant Swing! He steps through into the Sharpshooter, locked in! Center of the ring…but Andrade reverses into the Figure Four! Claudio moves towards the ropes, reaches them.

Andrade attempts to go to the top rope but Claudio cuts him off with right hands and a headbutt. Both men up top, Andrade captures the head and neck though. Transitions into a Code Red off the top! 1, 2, no! DOUBLE KNEES in the corner by Andrade! 1, 2, KICKOUT. Andrade pulls off one of the turnbuckle pads, and is met by a running uppercut! Claudio with a superplex and he hangs on…but reversed by Andrade! THREE AMIGOS! No, Claudio with an uppercut. They battle by the exposed steel turnbuckle, trading chops and forearms. Big boots in the center of the ring now, SPINNING BACK ELBOW by Andrade, 1, 2, no.

Double underhook by Andrade, avoided by Claudio. Uppercuts in the corner again. Claudio sits Andrade on the top rope, heads up, but Andrade has the hammerlock applied, no Claudio crotches Andrade on the steel! Back of his knee is giving him trouble too, the referee is distracted and puts the padding back on the buckle. Claudio lifts Andrade up AND STRAIGHT KICKS HIM IN THE NUTS! NEUTRALIZER! 1, 2, 3, Claudio gets the points at 15:32.

Your winner by pinfall: Claudio Castagnoli



Rating: ***3/4 – YESSSSS this is how you start a show! Those nearfalls were great, we had drama throughout. Nice one, lads!

