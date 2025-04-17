Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

OH HELLO! Well that was QUITE the phenomenal Dynamite, wasn’t it?! I’ve only just caught up and it certainly feels like the bar has been set high for tonight. We don’t have something the level of Ospreay vs Takeshita, but we do have Takeshita teaming up with new signee Josh Alexander to take on the team of Rocky Romero and Tomohiro Ishii, which will do very nicely thank you very much!

I’m also expecting Nick Wayne to pick up some singles gold tonight so that he goes into the Best of the Super Juniors tournament with added gravitas for the NJPW faithful. Wayne challenges Komander for the ROH TV title tonight in what should be a fun sprint.

Elsewhere, Adam Cole begins his reign as TNT champion with an Open Challenge, and the Mone Wrath Train are back together again as Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron take on Julia Hart and Kris Statlander.

Spring Break Thru rolls on, so let’s head down to ringside…and see if Tony Khan delivers Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting on a Thursday.

Location: Boston, MA

Venue: MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

*We are LIVE and yes indeed we have Elton John credits on a Thursday! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on the stage speaking to the crowd as well as all of us at home, recapping the events of Dynamite last night. OH Marina Shafir comes out of nowhere to atack stage hands and interrupt. She enters the ring and gets up in the grill of Arkady Aura, and now here comes Jon Moxley. Claudio Castagnoli attacks a camera man and chokeslams a guy over the barricade. DEATH RIDERS AIN’T HAPPY! Wheeler Yuta kicks furniture around to a chorus of F*CK YOU YUTA.

Moxley has a microphone. To everyone celebrating in the ring last night, enjoy it now, because it’s the last chance they’ll have to celebrate for a long time. Moxley doesn’t like looking at the Young Bucks, and they crossed a line with him, so he will make sure they are never seen or heard from again. From the first day he started in this business, there was one baddest man in pro wrestling, Samoa Joe. Moxley has always treated him with respect, with reverence. Given him his space. It could have stayed that way, but Joe started something that he has to finish. Moxley will not run or hide or roll over and die. He will fight Joe to the death for the World championship, for better or for worse. Samoa Joe, Moxley is challenging you. And Joe knows exactly what he’s dealing with.

With that, the Death Riders exit the ringside area. Shots fired!

Lance Archer (w/ Don Callis) vs Kevin Knight

Archer attacks before the bell, tossing Knight to the ramp. He brings him up to the staging area and bounces his head off the screens. Back down to the ring they go, Archer goes for a chokeslam but Knight flips over and hits a springboard dropkick to send Archer back to the ramp. Moonsault to the outside! Knight heads back up top, dives but is caught in powerbomb position, Knight counters and a tijeras sends Archer to the corner. Archer comes right back out with a running lariat!

Short-arm clotheslines from Archer now. Knight turns the tables and kicks Archer to the outside, but Don Callis grabs the ankle. Archer takes a hold of the legs of Knight and swings him into the steel steps! Irish whip into the barricade, and Archer with a big boot to the face of Knight. Now Callis stomps away on Knight while the ref has his back turned. Archer chops the chest of Knight, and shrugs off a chop from Knight himself. 10 count punches from Archer in the ring, followed by repeated back elbows. Knight tries to battle back but takes a forearm to the face. Cocky cover gets a 1 count. Small package from Knight, 1, 2, no! Overhead German suplex turns Knight inside out. Archer sits him on the top rope and looks for the Blackout…Knight escapes, and dropkicks his way out of a chokeslam too. Right hands from Knight, misses a springboard and runs into a stomp from Archer. Archer looks for an elevated chokeslam from the second rope now…Knight battles out of it, jumping hurracanrana! UFO Splash, 1, 2, no.

Buckle bomb from Archer and the chokeslam connects, 1, 2, no! Archer walks the ropes but Knight pulls the arm to crotch him. Springboard forearm to the outside connects! Back in the ring, another one connects, cover, 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Kevin Knight

Time: 11:38

Rating: **3/4 – Refreshing to see Archer in something that isn’t a simple squash. Knight took a load of punishment, but battled through it to eek out a victory in the long run. Perfectly fine, and Knight is building a strong following.

*After Dynamite, the new Trios champions speak backstage. Samoa Joe says they are the Opps, they are men who only need an excuse to commit violence. They are coming for so much more.

*Renee Paquette is with Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander backstage. They face each other next week for the first time in singles action, with the winner facing Mercedes. Kris says there are others who work harder than Mone. Hayter agrees and they know they’re both good, they can both go. Kris says it’s been a long time coming, so they better go all the way. Jamie says she’ll see her Wednesday, mate!

*Tony Schiavone has a letter from Dax and Cash. “Dear Tony and Nigel, we wish we could take back what we did last week” They think the punishment wasn’t severe enough. Dax says he would never have gone through with the piledriver. He felt justified to scare Tony in the moment. Dax writes that he loves Tony. Dax also writes that Nigel is mentally and physically fragile, and there’s no way he could have beaten FTR up.

*The Don Callis Family is the juggernaut of professional wrestling, apparently. They are in action next, as Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita make their way to the ring.

Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander vs Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii

Nigel calls Ishii ‘Big Tom’, nice Csonka shoutout! Ishii and Takeshita start this one out with some shoulder block standoffs, and they both go down after a hard double shoulder block. They tag out to Rocky and Alexander. Tijeras from Romero, but Takeshita drags him off the apron, allowing Alexander to hit the crossbody through the ropes to send Rocky sprawling. Body slam from Alexander, Takeshita tags in and nails a senton for 1, 2, no.

Takeshita blatantly chokes Rocky in front of the ref, stretching out the 5 count to the max. Double axe handle off the ropes, and Takeshita takes a cheap shot at Ishii, knocking him off the apron. Back suplex from Rocky off the top, and they tag out, Ishii storming in to deliver a back suplex to Alexander for 2. Takeshita again takes a cheap shot at Ishii, and runs through him with a lariat. Romero with a tornado DDT on Takeshita, and Ishii is up to clothesline Takeshita. This is breaking down now, forget the tags! German suplex to Alexander, Ishii makes the cover but Takeshita breaks it up.

Alexander with the Burning Hammer Thunder Bomb on Ishii, 1, 2, NO! Ankle Lock applied! Rocky makes the save with a rebound crossbody. Takeshita is sent to the floor, Rocky with a slingshot crossbody. Ishii goes for the brainbuster, reversed. German suplex, bridging pin by Alexander, 1, 2, broken up by Romero. Right hands from Rocky, gourdbuster from Alexander. Tijeras, and Ishii assists Rocky but Alexander ducks and Ishii lariats him by mistake! Anogher German to Ishii, but fighting spirit he shrugs it off! Both men go down with stereo headbutts.

Ishii dives to make the tag to Rocky Romero…and Romero hops off the apron, leaving him high and dry! Takeshita attacks Ishii from behind. Rolling Germans, and a ripcord double team, following by a stacked up powerbomb gives the Don Callis Family the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

Time: 10:18

Rating: ***1/4 – Fun tag with all-out action from the opening bell, even if tags went out the window. No real complaints though, as they packed a lot into 10 minutes, and it was another great intro for Alexander for those unfamiliar with his work.

*Post-match, Romero lifts Ishii to his feet…and we see Trent Beretta in a hoodie entering the ring!! Trent unloads on Ishii along with Rocky. The Don Callis Family return to the ring, Trent and Takeshita square up…and Trent stretches a hand out to Don Callis. Callis hands Trent the wrench! Rocky pulls Ishii to his feet, and Trent clocks Ishii in the back of the head with the wrench! You scumbag!

*Lexy Nair brings out Mercedes Mone backstage. Lexy congratulates her on advancing to the finals of the Owen. Puppet Mone is here! Puppet Mone assures Mone that things will be different this time. Mone warns Harley not to be a loser tonight. Mone wonders why she’s talking to a puppet.

Megan Bayne (w/ Penelope Ford) vs Rebecca Scott & Ashley Vox

The jobbers double dropkick Bayne to kick this off, but Bayne destroys them with a DOUBLE GERMAN SUPLEX. Powerbomb symphony connects. Running decapitator, and Bayne delivers the Fates’ Descent on Scott onto Vox to pin them both. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Time: 1:16

Rating: N/R – Bayne absolutely destroying her opponents is still pretty fun for now. And now Bayne shoots off to GCW for a big weekend, quite the schedule!

*We see a video package for Anthony Bowens. He will use every tool to climb to the top and win gold. He is the 5 Tool Player. He’s got 5 tools, and 1 rule, ‘prove them wrong’. New direction for Bowens then, let’s see where that goes.