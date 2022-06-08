Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It is with great pain that I regret to inform you that I hurt my pinky a few days ago. I thought long and hard about what this meant for my future here at 411. Could I continue with my responsibilities? Could I champion a company on my back and still stand here your proud recapper of all things Monday and Wednesday night? The guys in the back, they’ll say they told me to give up, to take my ball home, but not me! Not the son of a son of a bitch! No, I’m here, and I’m ready. Broken pinky or not, I’m doin this!

Welcome to Wednesday night! Welcome to A!E!W! Dynamite!

We start AEW with Darby making his entrance. Tony Nese and Lance Archer are already in the ring, along with Garcia. Kingston is out next and he heads straight for Garcia as the bell rings!



Match 1: Casino Battle Royal

Kingston and Garcia go back and forth as Archer and everyone else watches on. Kingston sends Garcia out of the ring, Nese tries to attack Archer, so Archer chokeslams his ass. Darby enters the ring, Archer runs, Darby sends him outside and suicide dives onto Archer! Kingston entesr the ring, Darby slides in under the ropes, and they go at it!!! Right hand ot the jaw from Kingston! Darby returns the favor. Eddie hits him back, dropping him. The countdown begins.

Ricky Starks is out!

Archer runs Nese into the ring, Starks goes for a Spear to Darby, but Darby hops over, and hits a Code Red!!!

Jake Hager is out now!

Garcia and Hager attack Kingston in the corner as Rey Fenix makes his way out. Garcia stops him with some rights, and here comes Swerve and Keith Lee!!

Darby powerbombs Garcia out the corner, Rey kicks Darby in the face. Archer chokes up Starks in the corner, Swerve attacks Nese, headbutt from Lee, right hand from Swerve, and we get a double team on Nese. Lee lifts Tony, sens him into the corner ,whips Swerve into him then hits a splash. Back elbow from Swerve, Swerve to the top rope, dives with a spinning uppercut. Lee gets Starks in the corner, Swerve tosses Tony, Tony lands on the apron, looks to suplex Swerve, Swerve lands on his feet, boot to the face, Sterling in to hold the legs of Swerve. Big kick from Nese. Running boot from Tony. Lee is there to hit a clubbing blow, but Nese holds on. Lee grabs his face and shoves Nese off the apron.

Tony Nese has been eliminated.

Archer GOOZLES Lee, sends him over the top rope, Lee holds onto the ropes. Archer in the ring, Lee in the ring, lifts up Archer, powerbomb attempt over the top rope, Lee lets go of the legs, and he eliminates Archer!!!

Archer is eliminated!

The clock ticks down and the next group of guys come out:

John Silver, Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn

Silver rushes the ring, hits some Germans on a bunch of people, Caster comes down to hit a freestyle.

We hit PIP and when we come back,

Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Wheeler Yuta and Dante Martin are out next!

Dante flies into the ring with a crossbody, sends Fenix to the apron, Fenix grabs the leg and rolls down to the mat. There are so many dudes in the ring right now so let’s just say, SHIT GOES DOWN!!!.

Swerve eliminates Lee, causing Lee to seethe in anger. Swerve smiles big, and that’s a shame.

FINAL ENTRANT: Andrade El Idolo

Darby just sort of stands in the ring, waiting for Andrade to attack, and he does. He sends Swerve over the top, but Swerve holds on. Hobbs nearly eliminates Takeshita, but needs Starks help to do so.

After some more double-crossing from Swerve, we are left with Andrade, Fenix, Kyle O’Reilly, Starks, Hobbs, and Andrade.

Rey and Andrade get some time to do their thing, resulting in Rey stomping the chest of Andrade. Kick to Andrade, Andrade chops, kip up from Fenix, superkick to Andrade, Hobbs attacks from behind! He lifts Fenix, takes him over the top rope, Fenix holds on, Wheeler is here! Shit, forgot bout that foo. He sends Hobbs over the top rope!!!

Yuta, KOR, Fenix, Andrade.

Kick from KOR to Fenix. He teams up with Andrade to send Wheeler to the apron. Right hand form the apron, Andrade stops Yuta’s climn. Headbutt from Yuta. Dives with a shotgun dropkick to Andrade. Kip up and inverted atomic drop to Kyle. Enziguri misses, KOR kicks, Yuta slingshots back in, German! Kyle off the ropes with a clothesline! Fenix kicks Andrade in the face, spins off the top but Andrade kicks him in the midsection. Fenix spins back in the ing, hits a high kick to the face, hits the ropes, springboards, but Andrade with a HUGE LOW BLOW MID AIR!!!

Rey Fenix is eliminated!

Kicks from Andrade and Kyle to Yuta’s chest. Andrade lifts Yuta, Kick from Kyle. Half nElson, Andrade hits the ropes, Kyle and Yuta both lift and send Andrade over the top! Andrade sends Kyle to the apron! Kyle grabs the head, kicks on the apron, right hand, kick, right hand

. Yuta catches a kick, elbows the quad, high kick, DRAGON SCREW FROM KYLE!!! HUGE KICK!!! Kyle O’Reilly wins the Battle Royale!!!

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

At one point, damn near everyone was in the ring, and I just threw my hands in the air and enjoyed it for what it was. The good news is there are typically little stories within the Battle Royales in AEW. If this is the end of Swerve and Lee, then that was short lived but perhaps we can see more from both. If this was a one-off, I’m not sure I liked it. Although it does give a little personality to Swerve. Anyway, Kyle has proven himself, and I think this is a thank you more than anything for him.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 24:59

Moxley has a promo backstage, saying he’s been blazing a trail in NJPW for the past three years. It’s been a strange year, a tough year, but he told us in January he was gonna grab pro-wrestling by the balls. Tonight, all due respect, Kyle O’Reilly, he is in there with the wrong guy at the wrong place at the wrong time. This all belongs to him. The Forbidden Door belongs to him. On June 26, it’ll be three years in the making. This entire sport belongs to him.

“Love you, mom.”

We return, and there is a brand new Championship coming to AEW!!!

It is…The All-Atlantic Championship, so basically an Intercontinental Championship Title.

How will they be crowned? By a tournament!!

Buddy v Pac

Page v Miro

Penta v Black

NJPW 1 v NJPW 2

The first match is NOW!



Match : All-Atlantic Championship Tournament Match

Pac vs Buddy Matthews

Lockup! Side headlock takedown from Buddy. Both men up, side headlock takedown from Pac, pin for 1..NO! Buddy gets a pin. 1! No!! Both up. Crowd loves it. Lockup, side headlock from Buddy. Hit the ropes, tackle from Buddy, he hits the ropes, Pac kips up! Side headlock from Pac, ropes, tackle from Pac, hits the ropes, Buddy ducks under, over, rana from Pac! Buddy to the outside! Pac hits the ropes. He slides out, faking a dive, scouting Buddy. Buddy slides out, Pac back in. Buddy fakes going out, Pac slides out, both men side by side as we go to break.

WE ARE BACK and Pac hits a DDT off the ropes. Pac and Buddy stand, Pac with a right hand to the face, Buddy fires back. Pac drops to a knee but still hits a right hand. Buddy returns, forearm from pac, another, lifts, hard right is bloked, Buddy with a right/left/spinning kick. Stomp to the foot of Pac. Spinning kick from Pac, high knee, another spinning kick, Pac hits the ropes, spinning uppercut from Buddy. Snapmare, hits the ropes, misses a punt kick, rollup for 1..2.NO!!!! Buddy blocks one kick, but doesnt get the second, and Pac kicks the gum out of his mouth. Pac hits the ropes, Buddy jumps up with a high knee!! Pac sends him into the ropes, snap GERMAN! Clothesline from Pac! Both men down. Buddy to the top rope, Sunset Flip off the top! Rolls through. LIGER BOMB!!! Pin! 1..2…..NO!!!!

PAC to the top rope, he hops up onto the shoulders of Buddy! POISON RANA! HOLY SHIT!!! Running boot to the face! Pac to the top rope again! BLACK ARROW!!! Pin! 1..2…..3!!!!

Winner: PAC

Holy hell that was fantastic.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 10:44

Penta and Fenix come out to celebrate while Buddy makes it up the ramp. House of Black come out to grab their buddy. Ha! I said Buddy. Black makes eye contact with Penta.

Bakstage, Eddie is pissed. He doesn’t need a minute. Hager cost him a chance to be a champion. Garcia, 2.0, whatever their names are. Jericho, get used to this because he’s still gonna get him. Kingston tells someone off the screen not to count him down. He wants Hager on Rampage. He grabs the stage hand, tells him that now he can tell the truck he is done.