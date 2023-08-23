Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Rest In Peace Terry Funk, ya wild son of a bitch. You gave us more of you than any of us ever deserved.

We start with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega coming out first, followed by their opponents The Gunns and Juice Robinson.

The Bucks meet them at the for an attack, but with the addition of Jay White, the numbers game takes over. Juice grabs a chair and runs into the ring to attack The Bucks, but Rick Knox takes the chair out of his hands. Juice with a right hand to Knox!!!! KNOX IS OUT!

In come The Young Bucks. SUPERKICKS TO JUICE! In come The Gunns. 3:10 to Yuma to Nick Jackson! Superkick from Mat to both men! Jay White in, hits a Uranage on Matt! Jay lifts up for Blade Runner, but Omega runs in, Jay drops Matt, tries to for a Blade Runner to Omega, Omega double underhooks, in comes Colten. SNAP DRAGON TO COLTEN!!! Here is Austin, and he gets a Snap Dragon too! Jay White comes in now, chops Kenny a few times. V-Trigger FROM OMEGA!

Omega hits the ropes for another V-Trigger, but Konosuke Takeshita is here for a huge surprise lariat! The Bucks are outnumbered outside of the ring with The Gunns taking care of Nick while Juice and Jay choke Matt out with a wire.

HERE COME FTR!!!!

They attempt to even the odds, fighting up the ramp, while Kenny and Takeshita are in the middle of the ring. Takeshita lifts Omega, hits some huge elbow strikes, spins for a third, but Omega hits a knee!!! Omega lifts Takeshita! Tries for One-Winged Angel, but Takeshita slips off and runs out of the ring!

The Elite vs The Gunns and Juice Robinson (w/ Jay White)

Renee is backstage for a sitdown with MJF. She brings up the 80k for All In. MJF says this means he’s going to be real chubbed up. Lol. He calls himself the 2023 version of The British Bulldog with good teeth and good English. He tells the London blokes to cheer for him like he’s the second coming of Winston Churchill. He says if they do, he’ll buy them a pint. Renee questions this, and he says he’ll make Khan pay for it. He asks to edit this out.

As for the opening match for the ROH Tag Team Titles, how much pressure is he feeling? MJF says the most he’s ever been in his entire life. This is the biggest event in the history of pro-wrestling. None of this happens without him, the fans, but also the people who paved the road for him prior. Think of everyone before him. Hogan, Sammartino, The Rock, SCSA, Triple H, Undertaker. He is standing on the shoulder of giants, and if he wins Sunday, he may become a giant himself. It’s a pressure he is ready for.

Renee brings up the friendship and its authenticity.

We get a video package of how it started on 6/14 and the following weeks were both he and Cole had opportunities to sneak attack and not really follow thru.

MJF’s reaction is that this is all really new for him. He’s never had a genuine friend before. He’s not being funny or trying to work us – it’s real. Adam has made him a better person in a really short period of time. Taught him he can trust and let his guard down. Adam is not just his friend, he’s his brother. Brothers fight, push each other, and are competitive, but they always hug it out. He understands why we don’t trust him. He is far from perfect. Think about the worst t hing we’ve ever done in out life, he’s probably done this twice. He has been vulnerable for the first time ever, so please be vulnerable with him, and he promises we will be rewarded. He is not just a scumbag, he is our scumbag.

Renee calls this weekened monumental. Good luck.

MJF cant wait to do it with his best friend.

Rey Fenix vs Jon Moxley

Rey tries to corner Jon but cant quite get it. Jon hits a right, a knee. Rey chops the chest. Another chop. Jon fires back. He sends Rey to the ropes, Rey flies back with a tail whip, but Jon ducks under, tries for a lariat, Rey hits the ropes, flies back, gets caught, escapes, hits a dropkick, sending Jon into the ropes then outside. Rey hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE!!!! He went headfirst there. Rey hits the ropes and HITS ANOTHER ONE DEAD CENTER!!!! Jon grabs him from behind and locks in a choke hold. He then tries to rip the mask off of Rey. The ref stops him and sends him into the ring, but Jon, instead, stomps Rey down face first.

Jon enters the ring, and the ref admonishes him. Rey sits up, dazed and with a ripped mask. He reaches under the ring, but here comes Jon to kick Rey in the face. Jon sends Rey into the barricade. Jon drags Rey around the ring and sends him into another barricade. Oh shit, commentary is ringside.

Jon sends Rey into the ring. Jon enters, hits the ropes, kick to the face. Rey with some chops! Jon kicks. High knee. Whip and Rey kicks the back of the head. Rey ot the top rope, he runs in, kicks, but Jon side steps and hits a lariat in the corner. Rey follows with an elbow, ducks under a running Jon, hits the ropes, ducks under, rebounds, and a HUGE LARIAT TO REY! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

We are back in time for Jon to hit a huge piledriver to Rey! Jon covers for 1..2…NO!!! Jon grabs Rey by the arms and looks to stomp his head in. He gets a few strong stomps to the face but REY KIPS UP! SUPERKICK! Both men down! Ref starts the count. Jon up at 4. Rey up next, he’s in the corner, Jon attacks, but Rey hops up, spins and kicks. He goes for a cutter, but Jon locks in a s leeper! He drops down, but Rey flips out of the hold and stomps Jon’s chest in! CUTTER!!!! Fuck. Yes. COVER! 1..2…NO!!!! Rey does some rope work, spins out of the ropes, big kick to Jon! To the top rope! He dives! Frog Splash! Cover! 1..2……NO!!!!! Rey with some headbutts. He gets a fireman’s, but Jon locks the arm and drives some hard elbows into the head over and over and over till Rey falls to his ass. Jon grabs the head, locks it, double underhook, CRADLE FROM REY!!!!! 1..2..NO!!! Forearm from Jon, Rey kicks, again, dives for another cutter, but Rey hits an elbow instead! Both men down again! Jon stirs. He’s rolls onto his stomach. Jon pushes himself up at 6. REY POPS UP TOO! Chop from Rey! Punch from Jon! Back and forth for some boos and cheers. They’re standing now. Chop to chop. Jon with a forearm chop combo. Elbows in the corner. Rey shoves Jon, big kick to the chin! Rey to the top rope! Jon is fully up! Right to Rey! He climbs! Rakes the back! Jon locks the head, Rey fights with some rights! He locks the head under his legs. RE DOUBLE UNDERHOOKS! Jon stands! He bites the face of Rey! Jon locks the head. He double underhooks! DEATH RIDER OFF THE TOP ROPE!!!! 1……..2…..NO!!!!!

Jon is pissed!!! He locks in a sleeper! Leg scissors, too! Rey has his hand in the air, he says NO! Rey pulls himself into a seated position, Jon rolls Rey is fading! The match is over!



Winner: Jon Moxley

I fucking love Rey Fenix, holy shit. This match was mainly because Rey has some Visa issues, but knowing that means they didn’t really need to do much and yet here we are. One thing Rey never does is slouch, and this was some fast-paced bad assery.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 13:35

Here comes Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta!!! They each have crowbars! They go to attack Rey!

Here comes Penta and Eddie Kingston!

But Ortiz is in front of them with a sock full of something!

Penta and Eddie are confused until…

Santana makes his return!!!! He attacks Penta! Ortiz attacks Kingston!

The Best Friends are here! They rush the ring as BCC makes their escape! They stand outside of the ring as docs check on Rey Fenix. He has been crcked on the side of the head with a crowbar, says commentary. Rey is going to get the stretcher job as BCC and crew leave through the crowd.

Kingston and his team watch as Rey is tended to and commentary switches gear.

We are back and Rey is getting placed into an ambulance with the help of Penta. Penta is going with him, along with Alex.

Eddie is waiting outside the ambulance, bewildered. He tells the camera man to get out of his face.

Renee runs up on Eddie, Eddie is pissed. See what her husband did? Get the mic out of his face? It’s ok, he’ll fix it at Wembley.

Renee, Earlier Today, spoke to Sammy Guevara. Why did he help Jericho?

Here comes Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia.

What was Sammy thinking? He accepted Don’s offer. Why be there? Sammy says Jericho is blinded by friendship. Jericho has been there since day one.

Parker tells Sammy that he’s doing the same thing, being blinded by friendship. He’s always been there for Jericho, but has Jericho always been there for Sammy? Think about it.

Parker and Menard walk away, leaving Garcia to stare at Sammy for a bit longer, then leaves.