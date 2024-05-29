Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Well good evening, folks! I’ll be stepping in for Tony Acero tonight who is at the show live in person! You join us on the first Dynamite post-Double or Nothing, and we start making steps towards Forbidden Door (although judging by last night’s NXT, we may have some catching up to do!). How’s everyone feeling a few days removed from Double or Nothing? Quite a mixed reception in the comments it seemed. Sure, it wasn’t the GREATEST event ever, but there was an awful lot to enjoy (Ospreay/Strong, Willow/Mone, and Cage/Swerve all delivered the goods) and I had no qualms spending my money on the product. I was damn sure entertained, at the very least!

The fallout will be felt tonight – we’ve got an update on the TNT title after Copeland’s unfortunate injury diagnosis, Swerve Strickland takes on Killswitch in some House of the Dragon promo deal, Don Callis presents a contract (…to Trent, right?), Stat & Stokely explain their turn on Willow…the show is pretty stacked! Plus we have the Casino Gauntlet, which will undoubtedly have some surprises up its sleeves, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few NJPW/CMLL faces pop up, seeing as the winner challenges Swerve at Forbidden Door.

With that in mind, let’s get on with the show…have fun with it, my peeps!

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Venue: KIA Forum

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone

We kick off the show with the new TBS champion, Mercedes Mone! Acero has already passed out in his seat, hasn’t he? Mone takes a mic in the middle of the ring, which is adorned by orange and red balloons. Mone asks for the crowd to say hello to their CEO and new TBS champion. She asks if she was worth the wait? Mone changes everything, and that’s exactly what she did at Double or Nothing. Willow gave her the fight of her life, but she’s just way too nice. Mone knew they were going to screw her over. When Willow returns, she wants her to come back better than ever and kick their asses.

Back to her celebration, she has a big target on her back now. Just 4 weeks away from Forbidden Door…Skye Blue appears on the screen. Blue says she has something for her celebration…we cut to the footage from a few weeks ago of Mone being attacked in the dark. Blue says it was some of her best work, and she’s just getting started. Skye Blue attacks from behind! Blue takes the title and holds it up with a knee across the throat of Mone.

Earlier today, the Elite arrive and they are WALKING. We recap the wild Anarchy in the Arena match from this past Sunday. This transitions into a general recap of Double or Nothing.

[House of the Dragon Whose House match] Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) vs Killswitch

Swerve avoids some early strike attempts, but Killswitch goozles him and pushes him backwards out of the ring. Kick to the knee and a short dropkick to the knee as Swerve tries to take the big man down. Neckbreaker connects for the champ and he rolls to the outside with Killswitch still in a cravate. Neckbreaker from the apron to the floor!

Rising headbutt from Swerve, who then climbs to the apron and goes for a kick, but Killswitch shoves him back into the buckles. He ducks a dive and Swerve goes straight into the steel steps. Killswitch chops Swerve against the barricade before both men roll back inside the ring. Thrust kick from Killswitch and some body blows in the corner, before driving the knee into the back of the neck against the ropes. Killswitch ties Swerve up in the ropes and again chops him hard. Another. Wheelbarrow suplex connects and Killswitch gets a chinlock to keep control.