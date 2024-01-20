Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Greetings & salutations friends! A frosty Lee Sanders with you all for another edition of AEW Rampage coverage! We are fresh off the performance of HOOK vs Samoa Joe for the AEW World title. How'd you folks enjoy that match? Many are wondering what's next as I'm hoping HOOK goes after Christian Cage and his TNT title. Sound off your thoughts! Meanwhile, tonight's AEW RAMPAGE sees all singles matches as Chris Jericho faces Matt Sydal. Elsewhere Darby Allin takes onJeff Hardy. In addition, Anthony Henry vs Penta El Zero Miedo. Finally, Queen Aminata is back facing Kris Statlander

MATCH 1: Chris Jericho vs Matt Sydal

Decent reactions for Jericho who makes a rare entrance appearance after weeks of scrutiny. Collar tie-up to start this one. Jericho shoulder tackles Sydal as Sydal comes back with his quick feet for a leg scissors takedown. Sydal sends Jericho over the ropes as he connects with a meteora after diving over the ropes to crash into him. Back in the ring as Sydal takes the top and hits another meteora for a late kickout. Jericho comes back with a clothesline, and a back body drop. Couple of chops soon follows as Sydal gets a hammer throw into the corner. Sydal manages to stop Jericho’s offense in time to deliver his trademark kicks. Series of reversals that leads to Sydal being out in the Walls of Jericho as Sydal is caught in the middle of the ring. Sydal finally manages to get a rope break as Jericho waits for him to come to his feet to deliver a dropkick as we head into our first set of commercials. We’re back as both men are at a vertical base exchanging chops. Jericho going to work with an Irish whip as Sydal gains the advantage briefly before Jericho comes back with another shoulder tackle. Jericho sent over the top rope as he quickly tries to climb to the top turnbuckle. Jericho tries for a high risk maneuver but no dice as Sydal catches him with a kick. Sydal with a standing back moonsault pin attempt as Jericho barely kicks out. Sydal climbs to the top as Jericho follows him in. Couple of forearms to the back as Sydal reverses to setup a powerbomb pin for a near fall. Sydal tries for an air attack as Jericho catches him with a codebreaker for a near fall. Big knife edge chops from Jericho. Sydal sent into the ropes as Sydal comes through with another pin attempt for a two count. Sydal misses a roundhouse kick as Sydal hits the airway crash. Jericho still in this one! Sydal with knife chops on Jericho in the corner. Jericho reverses and connects with the Judas effect after a nice leg scissors takedown.

Takeshita attacks Jericho from behind as he’s making his way up the ramp while Don Callis looks on in approval. Officials come out to break things up. Personally, I enjoyed seeing Callis run away from Jericho after the match was over. Callis talked so much crap on commentary during this match.

MATCH 2: Penta El Zero Miedo vs Anthony Henry

Penta with a shot to the midsection. Anthony with a backstabber followed by a back suplex and kick to the back. Henry tries for a pinfall as Penta quickly kicks out. Henry runs right into a couple of superkicks as he’s put in a fireman’s carry, and then the holy driver. It’s another near fall as Penta sets him up on the side ropes and chops his chest silly! Penta tries for the made in Japan as Henry counters with a running kick for another near fall. Nice, strong kicks by Henry as Penta fires off chops as both men hit one another with kicks. Henry with a driver of his own as Penta was able to kick out. Henry to the top and misses a double stomp as Penta hits with with a belly-to-belly and hits the fear factor to end this one.

Rene Paquette is backstage as Saraya tries talking down Ruby SoHo when Ruby chokes out Harley Cameron. Ruby is following up Harley kissing Angelo Parker and wants to know why. Harley mentions it was Anna Jay’s idea as Saraya eggs on that it was mostly likely Anna. Ruby storms off as Rene looks on at Saraya with a dirty look as she doesn’t take kindly to the stare.

MATCH 3: Queen Aminata vs Kris Statlander

Series of wristlock reversals as the girls try to jockey for dominance. Both girls are wearing blue in this match as the two take each other down with armdrags. Stokley Hathaway likes what he sees as both girls tell him to leave the ring. Aminata with a rollup from behind as Statlander kicks out. Nice cartwheel by Aminata followed up with a kick to the back. Statlander sent in-between the ropes to the outside. Aminata with a diving crossbody through the ropes as we head into our next set of commercials. We’re back as Aminata connects with a couple of hip attacks as Statlander kicks out not once, but twice! Aminata with a crossface as Statlander powers out and tries for maybe a Tom stone piledriver. Statlander slides out of it luckily and hits Aminata with a lariat for a kickout!! Statlander with an uppercut as Aminata baits her in to set her up for a middle rope attack. Statlander slips from behind and hits a powerslam followed by a spinning falcon arrow for the victory.

Great effort by both women. Aminata continues to shine in the opportunities she’s been given. I’m loving it!

Footage shown from earlier in the day as Jay Lethal explains to Sunjay Dutt he’s tired of Team Jarrett being a joke. Lethal goes on to say that maybe it’s time for him to pursue singles championships before walking off. After a commercial break, Rene catches up with Statlander and Hathaway. Willow Nightingale appears to reveal she missed Statlander’s match because someone canceled her flight. This leads to Hathaway and Willow going back and fourth before Statlander steps in. Statlander tells Willow to not trip as they’ll work it out together before taking off. Stokley wonders if that includes him as well as Willow scoffs him off.

MATCH 4: Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin

Matt Menard has been on commentary since the second match and I’m really loving him doing it. More please! Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin?? Man this should be on a pay-per-view! Anyway, we’re off to a hot start as Jeff smacks Darby silly! Darby comes back with a shotgun dropkick, followed by a high risk maneuver from the top to crash into Jeff on the outside! Darby tosses him back inside for a cover as Jeff kicks out! Jeff Hardy rolls to the outside where Darby gives chase but is sent into the announcers table. Darby sent crashing into the barricades and follows up with a big crossbody! Jeff misses a diving leg attack on Darby as he crashes on the barricades. Darby comes back with clubbing right hands before diving between the ropes and crashes into a steel chair, back first! Scary spot as Darby could’ve landed on his head there as we head into our final commercial break. We are back as Jeff connects with a couple of running neckbreakers. Jeff goes in for the cover as it’s a two count! Jeff puts Darby on the top rope as Darby counters with a code red for a kickout! Darby takes to the top turnbuckle looking for the coffin drop as Jeff comes to his feet. Jeff stops Darby’s progress as he hits a neckbreaker on the ring apron! Jeff pulls out a table from under the ring as the referee is being very flexible throughout this match. Jeff hitting Darby with straight right hands as he sets up Darby on the table. Hardy to the top as he misses the Stanton bomb and crashes through the table as Darby moves in time!!