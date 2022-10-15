Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Good Friday everybody! Lee Sanders here and the weekend is upon us as we get a new episode of AEW RAMPAGE! Hope you all been okay since last I was with you all. Nothing to promote this week except if you’re a fan of WOW WOMEN OF WRESTLING, check out my WOW post show this late Saturday night going into Sunday morning. I’ll be interviewing Jessie Jones aka Jessie Belle. You can catch it after WOW finishes airing on The CW Philly Channel 57 beginning 12am ET this Saturday, October 16th 2022 by clicking here. For now, let’s talk RAMPAGE baby!

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Jim Ross

MATCH 1: Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley vs The Butcher & The Blade

We begin with all four men brawling already after the show intro as the carnage is spilling outside the ring. Blade tosses Moxley in the ring as both men begin a series of chopping one another. Moxley gets the best of it as he follows up with a quick-release back suplex as we see footage of the cowboy, Hangman Adam Page looking on. Claudio is tagged in as he and Moxley perform a combo on Blade. Claudio goes for the cover and it’s a near fall. Blade manages to rake the eyes of Claudio as he tags in Butcher now. Claudio reverses a stalling back suplex attempt as Blade gets tagged back in. Claudio is destroying him with a series of uppercuts when Bunny gets in to stop the onslaught as we head into a commercial break. And we are back as Blade is in control, denying Claudio the opportunity to tag Moxley. Butcher delivers a clothesline, followed by a back suplex as Blade comes from the top rope connecting with a flying lariat to Claudio’s chest for a near fall. Claudio catches Butcher with an uppercut to the chin! It’s enough to finally tag in Moxley as he comes in with a cutter on Blade. Dive in-between the ropes to lay out Butcher! Moxley digs his fingernails into the back of Blade, followed by a piledriver for a kick out. Moxley now stomping on the face of Blade with his boot. Butcher breaks it up as Claudio gets in now. All four men are sizing each other up as Moxley and Claudio know off Butcher and Blade with a pair of lariats! Double stops to the faces and a death rider, followed by a ricola bomb ends this one as Claudio scores the win for the team.

Winner:Jon Moxley & Claudio C. (12:00)

Rating: ***

Decent opener, no complaints. I love the fact that the past two RAMPAGES now, Moxley has opened up the shows. This has been a smart move on Tony Khan and crews part for luring folks in with a big name to help keep viewers engaged throughout the whole episode perhaps. No question in my mind Moxley and Claudio would win this as Moxley needed that last little buildup going into his title defense against the Hangman this coming week. Butcher and Blade continuing killing it and to the point I’m hoping 2023 is a big year for them.

Post-match, Moxley asks the question what’s going to happen to Adam Page doesn’t bring his “A” game. Claudio shouts Page will be squashed on!

Rene Paquette is with Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee now. Lee tells Swerve he has an issue with the fact Swerve cheated to win. Lee thinks Swerve is swerving in the wrong lane. Well now it’s obvious we’re seeing the seeds planted of an eventual breakup here and I’m all fine for it honestly. Been wanting to see Swerve as a solo act since before he left NXT.

Back from commercial breaks as Rene is with Dark Order now as Jose the Assistant appears now. 10 wants to face RUSH as he puts a stipulation out there. 10 tells Jose that when he beats RUSH, no more trying to recruit him or anyone else from Dark Order. Jose accepts it as he’s told to buzz off.

Chris Jericho and the rest of the JAS come out to a nice sing-along pop from the crowd. I be-COM, be-COM, be-COMMING too but you don’t see me singing about it! Any way, Daddy Magic asks the crowd if they wonder what makes his nipples hard? It’s the fact that the JAS will be together FOREVER, FOREVER, FOREVER!!! Daniel Garcia is introduced by Anna J-A-S now as he explains why he attacked Bryan Danielson on DYNAMITE this week. It’s simple, Sports Entertainers are superior as he didn’t want to believe it at first. Daniel wanted to be a pro wrestler at first just like his hero. He proclaims he will never be a pro wrestler. Yes, Danielson taught him heart, guts, and a fighting spirit. Jericho taught him how to win however and that trumps all. Sports entertainers beat pro wrestlers every single time far as he’s concerned. Garcia claims himself as a sports entertainer as Jericho proclaims himself the greatest RING OF JERICHO champion ever! Jericho promises to beat every single former ROH World champion as Dalton Castle interrupts! I can’t believe this folks! I’m getting my dream match come true as many of you recall I’ve been wanting to see this for months now! Dalton talks about how he broke his back for that championship, and that he’s willing to break Jericho’s to get the title back! Dalton is powered by the PEACOCK (hope it’s not by NBC UNIVERSAL). Dalton challenges Jericho to a match next week for the title. Jericho obliges as he promises to pluck Dalton’s feathers one by one as he promises to humble Dalton Castle to the power of the OCHO!

Video package of Shida vs Toni Storm upcoming match next week is shown. Shida is getting her English down. She’s come a long, long way. Good for her!

MATCH 1: Nyla Rose vs Anna Jay A.S.

We begin with a lockup as Nyla ducks underneath and has a waist-lock on her / turned face-lock. Anna gets a scoop and slam by Nyla, followed by another slam and a leg drop. It’s a near-fall as Anna is Irish-whipped into the corner and misses a cannonball as we head into another set of ad breaks.