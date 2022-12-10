Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well hello good and kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all once again on a Friday as it’s time, it’s time, it’s AEW RAMPAGE time! It’s the final RAMPAGE as we head into them presenting ROH: FINAL BATTLE this Saturday. Don’t forget we’ll also be having NXT: Deadline afterwards that weekend. That’s going to be at least six to eight hours of wrestling combined. Are you ready? I said ARE YOU READY? If not then let’s take it one step at a time and begin with RAMPAGE.

Nothing to promote this week but as many of you all are aware, Mr. Barry Windham recently went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital. As you would imagine he has accumulated high medical bills. Mr. Windham’s family started up a GoFundme which if you can check out by clicking here. Please, if you’re able to give this holiday season then please do so or at least share the link. Many thanks! Let’s talk RAMPAGE!

Commentators: Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita

And we join this match right as it’s underway as there’s no entrances for either men. Both are in the ring firing off on chops on each other. Elbow strikes soon follow as neither man is backing down. A series of takedowns, counters and more takedowns follows as both men look at each other in stalemate. Moxley offers to shake Takeshita’s hand. Takeshita reaches in as Moxley smacks him in the face! Takeshita returns the gesture as Moxley sends him to the corner. Moxley delivering more chops as Takeshita gets out of it and delivers a leaping double leg takedown! Takeshita follows up with a dive from over the top rope to crash into Moxley! Deep and high above in a skybox, we see Don Callis is watching as he smiles and nods his head in approval. Who’s Callis rooting on here folks is the mystery as we head into our first set of ad breaks.