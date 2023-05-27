Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey, AEW fans! It’s Friday evening and in a shocking development, AEW Rampage is actually airing at its usual time! Thank the Florida Panthers for sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes for that, because it meant the timespot opened up again. You’ve got me, Jeremy Thomas, as Lee Sanders is covering Impact Under Siege tonight (since we thought there would be no Rampage). We’re on the go-home show for Double or Nothing, and tonight we’ll see The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass in action against LFI as well as Hikaru Shida & Britt Baker vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose, Best Friends vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill and more. Should be fun-ish.

* We’re going right into six-man tag team action!

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. RUSH, Preston Vance & Dralistico

Bowns is starting off against Dralistico. They play to the crowd a bit before teasing a scissor, but Dralistico goes on the attack. They trade shots in the corner with Bowens in control, he sends Dralistico into the corner but he flips out and hits a rana. Bowens with kicks to the midsection, leapfrog Rocker Dropper and Dralistico tags in Vance.

Max Caster tags in and he squares up with Vance. Lock up, headlock by Vance, he gets shot into the ropes and runs Caster over. Into the ropes again, Caster with an armdrag into a shoulderlock. Vance back up and hits a forearm, Caster into the ropes and leaps but gets caught for a fallaway slam. Daddy Ass tags in now and does the slow shirt pull-off. He wants the test of strength, Vance goes for it and Gunn crotch-chops. Vance nails him and comes off the ropes but gets caught for his own fallaway slam and a bodyslam. Bowens tags in, Billy goes for Scissor Me Timbers and everyone comes in for a brawl that spills to the outside. The Acclaimed get tossed into the barricade, LFI get Caster in the ring and stomp him down, then flip him off. They pose together as we go PIP break.

We’re back and LFI are continuing to beat on The Acclaimed and Gunn on the outside. Back in and Vance has Caster, he tags in Dralistico who lays into Caster in the corner. Off the ropes for a low thrust kick to Max, he goes to whip him out but Max blocks it so he gets nailed. Dralistic goes for a splash but Max moves, off the ropes and they clothesline each other.

Both men crawl to the tag, Gunn and Vance come in and Gunn is on fire. He runs over Vance and splashes him in the corner. Kick to the gut, Fameasser, he covers but Jose puts Vance’s foot on the ropes. Caster grabs Jose and rolls him in, Bully grabs him and bodyslams him. He sets up Scissor Me Timbers and Bowens nails it.

The trio get ready to go on the attack, but RUSH and Dralistico trip two of them and then RUSH in the ring for a running shot on Caster. He stomps on Gunn but turns around into an attack from Bowens. Dralistico with a sprinboard lungblower, but Bowens takes him out with the Arrival. Mic Drop finishes it.

Winner: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (9:37)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Pretty by the numbers match with these six, but it was well-executed. The win was obvious to give The Acclaimed and Gunn the Trios Title shot at DoN.

Bowens gets on the mic and asks Vegas how they’re doing. He says they feel the same and have been running through the Trios Division all month long. And being in Vegas, he wants to do some gambling. Maybe Sunday night. The House always wins, but never bet on black because everyone loves The Acclaimed!