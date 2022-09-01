Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome back Impact Wrestling fans to yet another night full of impressive in ring action. Tonight we have a show full of championship implications. We’ll see both the X-Division and Tag Team Championships defended tonight. Mike Bailey will defend his X-Division championship against Kenny King while The Good Brothers defend the Impact Tag Team Championships against Honor No More’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett. Tonight Honor No More could take home a heavy heap of Gold if all the cards fall right for them. We’ll also see former Knockouts Champion Mickie James make her return to the Impact Zone. Speaking of the Knockouts championship we also have a number one contenders match on tap with Deonna Purrazzo taking on the undefeated Masha Slammovich with the winner set to take on Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory. We have all this and more on the slate for tonight so it’s sure to be a good one.

I should note this will be my final night covering Impact on Thursday’s as my 9-5 has changed my schedule up on me recently. I’ll still be around to cover the occasional PPV or PLE as well as AEW Dark but my Thursday’s come to an end tonight. Shout out to Impact for putting on a banger of a card for my final night. Shout out to everyone in the live coverage comments each week like Will, El Atomico, Ghost, JD and others. The Impact faithful are always there each week and consistently show love to the product i’m glad it’s been so consistently good for yall as of late! We’ve had some good moments and then there was that time I got roasted for not seeing the Eddie Edwards writing on the wall but all in all it’s been fun! On to the show!

– Impact opens up with a sweet highlight package promoting the matchup between the Good Brothers and The Kingdom. Gotta appreciate Scott finally giving them credit and saying they’ve earned it.

Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship

The Kingdom vs. The Good Brothers(c)

The Kingdom are finally getting their championship match after breaking down the Impact Wrestling door 8 months ago. Last week Karl Anderson won his match against Bennett so Maria will be banned from ringside. Gallows comes out with his usual lackadaisical attitude but Anderson reminds him to stay focused while they make their entrance. Split reaction from the crowd as we kick this one off and it breaks down early as all four men are in exchanging strikes. Taven and Bennett counter for a moment but Gallows with a double clothesline before sending Taven to the outside and allowing Karl to continue with Bennett in the corner. Gallows tags in and works over Bennett before sending him to his corner and tagging in Karl, the Good Brothers look for the tag team move but Bennett counters and tags in Taven. Taven sends Gallows to the outside and drops Karl with a spinning neckbreaker covering for a two count. Taven continues to maintain control dragging Karl into the corner and tagging in Bennettt. Bennett and Taven with the cheapshots on Anderson in the corner as the referee checks on Gallows. Bennett tosses Karl into the corner as hard as he can forcing him to fall to the mat immediately, Bennett covers for a two count. Taven tags in and they nail Karl with a series of strikes but he fires back until the numbers are too much. Bennett covers after a series of kicks but it’s not enough as Karl kicks out in two. Taven tags in and chokes Karl in the corner with his boot before laying into him with strikes then tagging Bennett in. Karl off the ropes and runs into a dropkick from Bennett to the knee, Taven tags in and goes for a lionsault but it’s blocked by Karl’s knees. Bennett tags in just in time to drop Gallows off the apron. Finally Gallows with the tag and he drops Taven with a slam, Karl tags in and they set up for the magic killer but Taven breaks it up. Taven with a kick to Gallows but Karl drops Taven with a spinebuster. Gallows with the double team neckbreaker but Bennett breaks up the pinfall attempt. Gallows sent into the ring steps and Bennett cuts Karl off on the top rope. Bennett sets Karl up for the proton pack and Taven covers for the victory.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: This was a bit short to me, that or it just went so fast it felt shorter than it should’ve been. Regardless these two teams delivered a high quality tag team championship opener. This match made this regular episode of Impact feel like a PPV on paper and they delivered a solid match to keep that vibe tonight. Good stuff.

– We get a video package and Killer Kelly tells Tasha she talks plenty but she’s starting to figure out what she can do, what makes her tick and what hurts her. Kelly says she wants to play. Neat little hype package for their match.

– Honor No More are backstage to greet the Kingdom and celebrate their victory. Edwards says this is what happens when they have zero doubts. Eddie says we always have to worry about PCO, Vincent jumps in and tells Eddie some people just don’t understand PCO. Vincent tells Eddie that he’ll take care of PCO and Eddie can focus on the championship. King says it’s time to celebrate because he’s going to let the air out of Mike Bailey and bring the X-Division championship home to Honor No More. Maria says she couldn’t help The Kingdom but she’ll be out there to help Kenny King!

X-Division Championship

Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey (c)

King hopes to recapture the X-Division championship for the third time in his career. Bailey has been on a roll successfully defending his championship a number of times over the weeks as he looks to capture the record for the most defenses as X-Division champion. King in control early with a strike to Bailey, and a clothesline out of the corner. Nice back and forth action but King takes control again this time with a powerslam and a pinfall attempt for two. King looks for clothesline in the corner but Bailey dodges and lays into King with chops. King counters but runs into a boot and a speedy rana from Speedball. Bailey with a back handspring over a kick from King, he tries to take King out with a big kick of his own but King rolls to the apron to avoid. Bailey sends King off the apron and stops the springboard moonsault and instead lays into King with a chop. King with a headbutt to Bailey they continue exchanging moves outside the ring until Bailey runs into King with a series of kicks then dropping him with a kick to the face. Bailey tries to send King into the ring but he counters with a forearm. King with a T-bone suplex to Bailey into the apron as we go to commercial.

King stomps away at Bailey as we return from break, nailing him with a kick then a spinebuster, covering for a two count. Bailey up top, King tries to cut him off but Bailey sends him off and nails him with a dropkick from the middle rope. King sweeps the leg of Bailey but Bailey fights back with a series of kicks and a twisting moonsault, Bailey covers but King kicks out at two. The referee checks on King in the corner and Bailey nearly takes him out with a kick. Bailey moves the referee out of the way but King counters and takes the referee out with a kick instead. King is dropped and Bailey sets up Ultima weapon but King hits a lowblow. King covers but the referee is still out. King with a kick to the head of Bailey, a new referee comes out but somehow Bailey kicks out at two. King argues with the referee then runs into a superkick from Bailey. Bailey heads up top, he’s cut off by King. Bailey attempts a roll up but King grabs onto the ropes and Maria helps assist allowing king to steal the X-Division championship.

Rating: ***3/4

Review; I’m waiting to see if they restart this before I get too excited but that’s a ton of fun. We go to a replay and the original referee has overturned the decision as Honor No More are celebrating on the ramp. King already has the championship he should just leave. This is very well done even if I hate it. Let’s get back to the match.

Match Restart: King gets back into the ring, then heads outside as Honor No More are all forced to leave ringside. King is confident telling his teammates he will be fine but he just happens to set himself perfectly in position for the springboard moonsault from speedball. Bailey with the spinning kick in the corner, he heads up top and hits Ultima Weapon NO, King counters, he lifts Bailey up for the royal flush but Bailey counters with a roll up to retain the championship.

Rating: ****

Review: I gotta give it an extra star for the creativity even if I don’t love the result. I liked the upset surprise victory for King being the thing to end Bailey’s streak, it seemed so out of left field that it got me hyped. The restart made a lot of sense with the referee right there to see it so I gotta give em props for it even if it was a tad extra. I would’ve liked the match to go a bit longer after the restart but it’s all good.

– Myers is backstage and he demands D’Amore helps him get his championship back. D’Amore hypes him up and convinces Myers to get it himself. Myers runs off to do so but runs right into Gujar who drops him and stands tall over him.

– Jessicka is at the bar with Taya and Rosemary, she tells them she won in her debut match and it proves she’s good to go. Jessicka says it’s time to strike as Deonna will be distracted tonight. Rosemary tells Jessicka that they’re not sure if she’s ready enough to be a non distraction just yet. Taya says next week they can have a test run as Jessicka will accompany her to the ring. Rosemary says a test is exactly what she needs.

– Aussie Open are backstage with Gia, they say they’re here for world domination. They are on a quest to win the Impact Tag Team Championships. They say they have a match with The Bullet Club next week and they’re familiar with them. Aussie Open promises a victory as they continue their quest for glory.

– After that interview we see Gia eavesdropping on a conversation between Moose and Maclin as Maclin yells at Moose saying they can go after each other or take care of Sami together and Moose storms off.