Join 411’s Live ROH Supercard Of Honor Coverage

SICKOS (Of Honor)! Tonight is the night, for we have not just a card of Honor, no, but a SUPERCARD of Honor! The company’s annual event that usually partakes during the weekend of WrestleMania, this year SuperCard of Honor is taking place as the lead-in to AEW’s biggest show of the year, All-In. But make no mistake, this card will not be short of any good potential to deliver a great show tonight!

The ROH World Title will be on the line, as Bandido will defend against Konosuke Takeshita. The Tag Team Titles will be on the line, as the Sons of Texas (sure to be a hit down in the Lonestar State tonight) will defend against Bad News and Tattoos. The ROH Women’s title is on the line, as the Forever Champion Athena will defend the title against Thunder Rosa, another Texas showdown. The Pure Title will be defended, as Lee Moriarty will defend it against Blue Panther from CMLL. Nick Wayne will defend the TV Title against Titan from CMLL. Due to the injury suffered by the Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet, we will have an international 4-way match to crown an interim champion, as Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, Persephone, and MINA will do battle. Hechichero will face Michael Oku in an international exhibition, and we also have a 50,000 dollar 4-way match, as Adam Priest, AR Fox, Atlantis Jr, and Lee Johnson will do battle to add to their bank accounts.

So, it’s time to do this…WITH HONOR!

Apparently, during the pre-show (Zero Hour?)

Blake Christian defeated Jay Lethal by submission

The Dark Order defeated the Frat House

MxM TV complained about the fans, and unveiled new cologne they called Seed, let it grow inside of you. Get it? Huh? HUH? It was filled with sexually laced innuendo, of course

Dimante made her return and defeated Jonothan Hunter’s favorite wrestler, Lady Frost.

The Von Erichs defeated Tony Nese and Ari Davari

It is time for the main show! Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on the call for this one.

Video package as the cold open for the show.

We are live from the ESports Arena in Arlington, Texas!

The Alchemist is here for the opener!

Hechichero w/Rocky Romero vs. Michael Oku W/Amira

The bell rings and we get pie-facing. There was no issuing of the Code of Honor, by the way. Oku wrestles Hechichero to the ground, but the Alchemist takes over and stretches Oku out. Micheal with an up kick to create distance. Romero tells the fans to stop singing lol. Another lock-up, headlock takeover by Hechichero. He bends Oku’s arm and shoulder back and applies pressure. Oku rolls him over and into a pin for a two count. Face-to-face meeting now. Oku tries a backslide, eventually gets it and a two count. Hechichero with a single leg roll through, Oku rolls him through, and roll-ups for two counts ensue. The fans sound their approval!

Straight punches by Hechichero. Oku ducks, goes the other way, flying head scissors and a drop kick puts the Alchemist down! Diving cradle by Hechichero, he feigns a pin, but he wants the vice lock instead! He turns it into an arm bar! Hechichero pays homage to Penta with the arm snap! Roll through, Hechichero swings him in a dancing motion, the shoulder/back breaker! Cover for a two count. Irish whip is countered by Oku. Big boot and a stalling drop kick to Hechichero. Both men to their feet, Oku blocks the strikes and feeds in his forearms. FLYING LARIAT! Oku with a kick and a DDT, the cover, two count. Oku heads to the top, but Hechichero ducks him. He also ducks all the kicks, and hits one of his own. Oku responds in kind but is beheaded with a lariat! Oku tries a dive, misses, Hechichero tries, but he bounces off the top rope lol. ROH chants.

Both men to their feet, Hechichero strikes are countered with a running knee from Oku. Oku breaks the choke on the apron with a Jericho-Esque dropkick. It’s time to clap, and Oku clears the top rope with a moonsault, taking out Hechichero! Oku to the top again, HIGH-FLY FLOW! The cover, two count! Hechichero is pissed, as he hits some dog walks knees, but Oku pops out with a dropkick. Springboard attack, but he jumps into an arm bar from Hechichero! Oku reverses into the Half Crab! Hechichero quickly makes it to the ropes. Romero is asking for a timeout, but Coleman says he knows better lol. Hechichero springboards back in, rolling body scissors! Creative ankle lock with Oku’s head straight into the ground! Hechichero climbs the ladder with a knee, SPIKED FLYING HEAD SCISSORS! THE ALCHEMIST WINS!

WINNER: Hechichero

TIME: 11:30

THOUGHTS: Holy crap, what a lot of fantastic action we got packed into sub-12 minutes! Wish they had more time, but they managed to do a lot with the time that they got.

RATING: ****

The guys run down the card for the rest of the show. The battle for the dolla-dollas is next!

$50,000-dollar winner’s purse 4-way dance: Adam Priest vs. AR Fox vs. Lee Johnson vs. Atlantis Jr.

The bell rings, and Priest shakes hands with Rick Knox lol. Fox clears the top ropes and lays out Priest! Atlantis with a dropkick to Johnson followed by the head scissors. The fans also boo him in Texas lol. Fox cuts him off in the ring. Fox sends Atlantis to the floor, and he kicks Johnson. Fox sweeps his feet out, does the double stomp, and then wipes out Johnson! Priest attacks him from behind and tries to throw him back in, but he spins off the apron with a kick. CORNER POST MOONSAULT TO PRIEST! He tries to swing back in, but Priest dropkicks him in the ribs. The fans hate it, but they only have to respect it lol. Brainbuster by Priest! The cover, Atlantis breaks the pin up to boos LOL! Johnson back in, he attacks from behind. Coleman called Johnson Moriarty FOUR times. I mean I get it; he’s a Lee LMAO.

Johnson talks that mad smack and says Atlantis is nothing. He pays for that with a big dropkick. Priest shoves Atlantis in, but Priest charges and Atlantis moves, as he takes both men out. Atlantis looks to run, but Priest pulls him out of the ring. Priest feigns diving out, but he slides out and pokes JOHNSON in the eye lol. Atlantis dives out and takes down Priest. Fox attacks Atlantis from behind and lays in shots to Priest. Johnson over the corner and hits a hurrincanrana to the Fox, as they hit the floor! Johnson goes up top, he rolls through. Fox with the matrix and he slugs Johnson. He trades with Priest. Atlantis in, but he runs into kicks from Johnson. Pop-Up Cutter from Atlantis! Fox goes behind Preist, sit out Brainbuster! Spicolli Driver and a standing moonsault by Johnson to Fox! Cover for a two count.

AR FOX chants as Johnson wags his fingers no. FOX IS NOBODY, says Lee. Priest joins him on the top, Fox fights off Priest, and Atlantis dumps Johnson from the ring. Priest with a backbreaker onto the top corner! The Hitch by Priest, but Johnson breaks that up. Frog Splash by Johnson! Priest throws him from the ring! Atlantis from the top with a splash, but Priest throws him out, too! The cover, two count! Priest wants the piledriver, but Fox sends him up and over. Fox catches Priest in the corner, from the apron and in, AROUND THE WORLD! The cover, Fox is 50 grand richer!

WINNER: AR Fox

TIME: 9:15

THOUGHTS: Holy Crap Part 2! Another exhilarating match, only this time, it didn’t even reach ten minutes. The title matches have to be getting all the time, right?

RATING: ****1/4

We get a video package for the upcoming Blue Panther and Lee Moriarty Pure Title Match. Oh, did you know that Bryan Danielson returned at ROH/CMLL Global Wars? Now you know!

ROH Pure Title Match: Lee Moriarty (C) vs. Blue Panther

So, for those who don’t know, the rules of the Pure Division are as such:

-60-minute time limit

-Three rope breaks are allowed. After that, submissions and pin attempts can legally happen in the ropes.

-Closed fists are not allowed. The first one receives a warning, the second one results in DQ.

-Punches and blows are allowed anywhere else, except to the junk. (I’m paraphrasing that one lol)

Today marks the 350th straight day that Lee has held the Pure Title, he defeated Wheeler Yuta for it nearly a year ago.

We get the Code of Honor and the bell rings. The first lock-up, Panther goes behind, but Moriarty reverses with arm control. Panther takes him to the match, looking for the Romero Special. Lee fights it off and puts on a cravat. Rolling leg lock by Panther. Lee counters and pus on a Full Nelson. Panther stomps on his foot to break that. Lee into the corner, kicks off and charges in with a wrist trap driver for a two count. Panther looks to put on the Polanco Lock, but Lee gets to the ropes.

Lee Moriarty has used one rope break: he has two left to give

Lee fires back by snapping the leg of Panther back. Johnson rolls through and applies a wrist lock. Panther tries to lift up, he does, and he applies a running Gory Special! Moriarty sits out and up onto his shoulders! Moriarty locks on a Flying Octopus. Panther reverses it, but Lee with a rolling arm bar! Moriarty takes a page from Tyler Bate’s book and tries to break his fingers. Panther gets his foot on the ropes.

Blue Panther has used one rope break: he has two left to give

Moriarty with a side headlock, he punches Panther in the forehead. No straight punch LOL? Panther out of the corner with a sprinboard crossbody! Figure-Four by Panther! WHOOOO! Lee grabs the rope again!

Lee Moriarty has used two rope breaks: he has one left to give

Straight chop by Lee, Panther tries to fire back, but Lee with another. Panther takes another one and fires up with a clothesline. The pin, two count. Panther whips Lee, but Moriarty to the apron, springboard forearm! The cover, two count. Lee works over the hand and puts on a double top wrist lock. Lee puts Panther’s foot on the rope lol!

Blue Panther has used two rope breaks: he has one left to give

Johnson with a suicide dive to Panther on the floor! Lee back in, he takes off, two in a row! ONE MORE TIME, says the fans. Lee feigns it, but he waves them off LOL! Panther gets back in the ring but runs into another flying octopus. He rolls up Panther for a two count. A variation of the Border City Stretch! Panther gets to the bottom rope.

Blue Panther has used his third rope break: he has no more to give

Lee chops away on Panther in the corner. He charges, but Panther moves. Panther runs over Lee with not one, not two, but three clotheslines. Panther to the apron, CANNONALL to Moriarty on the floor! Panther returns Lee to the ring. Moriarty gets his head slammed off the top rope, but he bounces back to cut off Panther on the top rope. SUPERPLEX BY LEE! The cover, two count! Ankle lock from Moriarty! Panther tries to Army crawl under the bottom rope, but Lee puts on the BCS in the ropes! Panther has to give it up!

WINNER: Lee Moriarty (Still Champion)

TIME: 13:20

THOUGHTS: After two high-flying bouts, it was nice to get a technical match. Lee makes history, surpassing Nigel McGuinness’ run with the Pure Title. And he’s deserved it, the kid is damn good.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Panther shakes Lee’s hand, he puts the title on him, and he shakes his hand one more time as Lee leaves the ring, they play Panther’s theme song as he leaves the ring.

Next up, the tag team titles are on the line! The video package for this match plays right after the graphic.

ROH World Tag Team Title Match: The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo)

Well, STP is already 1-0 tonight, can they make it 2-0?