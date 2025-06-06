Join 411’s Live TNA Against All Odds 2025 Coverage

Good evening TNA fans! Theo Sambus in the house to bring you live coverage of TNA’s latest extravaganza. Welcome! If you don’t know me, I usually provide Saturday night coverage for AEW Collision, but we’re in the midst of a run of pre-empted shows, freeing me up to cover some ‘other stuff’ until timings get back to normal. We’ve had the 4-hour FyterFest show for AEW earlier in the week, and now it’s time for Against All Odds to bring the goods.

I’ve found that Friday TNA events have been pretty hit or miss, but tonight has a very good looking card from the outset, including Mance Warner vs Steve Naclin, Masha Slamovich facing Lei Ying Lee, Hendyr vs Kazarian, and Trick Williams vs…Elijah. I shall refrain from judging too early and wait with baited breath to be pleasantly surprised. Let’s see how it goes!

Location: Tempe, AZ

Venue: Mullett Arena

Commentators: